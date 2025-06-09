Boise Hawks Homestand #3 Preview - Boise Hawks

June 9, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks return to Memorial Stadium on Friday, June 13, to close out their series against the Idaho Falls Chukars with three exciting home games, all part of the Idaho Office of Highway Safety Highway Series.

Highlights of the weekend include a post-game fireworks show, Outdoor Night, including a one-night-only rebrand, and a full lineup of the Hawks' fan-favorite daily promotions.

Friday, June 13 vs. Idaho Falls Chukars

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Post-game Fireworks (KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJune13-2025

Saturday, June 14 vs. Idaho Falls Chukars

Gates Open: 5:45 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Outdoor Night (Scheels, Eberlestock); The Boise Hawks will debut a one-night-only re-brand that pays tribute to Idaho's rich outdoor heritage, offering fans a unique chance to celebrate the state's history through baseball.

Saturday Night Concert Series; Come to The Garden at Memorial Stadium early (5:45 PM to 6:45 PM) for a pre-game concert with the Jay Miller Band and happy hour drink offers.

Saturday Pre-Game Baseball Clinic (St. Luke's Children's Hospital); Kids can join the Boise Hawks players on the field (6:20 PM - 6:40 PM) for a free pre-game baseball skills clinic.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJune14-2025

Sunday, June 15 vs. Idaho Fall Chukars

Gates Open: 12:15 PM First Pitch: 1:05 PM

Kids Club Sunday (Albertsons); Kids Club Members 12 and under will receive a complimentary General Admission seat, free access to the Kids Zone, and a complimentary hot dog.

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases (Fly High Boise); Stick around after the game as kids of all ages will have the opportunity to run the bases!

Dollar Dog Day (Falls Brand); Enjoy $1 hot dogs all game long!

Papas Fritas Game Day (Toyota, Pepsi, Odom Corporation); The Boise Hawks re-brand as the Boise Papas Fritas every Sunday! A tribute to the potato - Idaho's state vegetable - and the farming community which drives the state's economy, the Papas Fritas aim to strengthen the connection between the organizations and the neighboring Hispanic community through ballpark offerings and ballpark experience.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJune15-2025







