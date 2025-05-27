Boise Hawks Homestand #2 Preview

May 27, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks are back at Memorial Stadium starting Tuesday, June 3, as they kick off a six-game homestand against the Ogden Raptors - their first meeting of the 2025 season.

Fans can look forward to the Hawks' popular daily promotions while the weekend features two exciting events: Friday Night Fireworks and a Velcro wallet giveaway!

Tuesday, June 3 vs. Ogden Raptors

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Five Dollar Tuesday: Fans can purchase a General Admission seat and a hot dog for just $5!

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJune3-2025

Wednesday, June 4 vs. Ogden Raptors

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Hometown Heroes Wednesday (Pepsi, Clark/Wardle, Williams Homes, Office of Highway Safety); Every Wednesday home game, the Boise Hawks and their partners will recognize and honor the Treasure Valley's hometown heroes. Local Hometown Heroes (fire, police, military, teachers, librarians, public healthcare workers, and public service workers) may show their work ID at the Memorial Stadium Box Office to receive a $5 ticket to the game.

Bark in the Park (Westmark); Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game every Wednesday.

Cornhole Tournament; Participate in a cornhole tournament presented by Cornhole Idaho in The Garden. Open to the public and it is a $5 entry fee. You will receive a complimentary drink voucher after payment and registration.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJune4-2025

Thursday, June 5 vs. Ogden Raptors

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Happy Thursday (Molson Coors); Half priced sodas, waters, drafts, and seltzers up until last call!

Baseball Bingo (Idaho Lottery); Follow along all game long and you can win prizes from the Idaho Lottery!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJune5-2025

Friday, June 6 vs. Ogden Raptors

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Freedom Youth and Foster Family Night (Project Filter); Come out to celebrate Foster Family Night - an event dedicated to honoring and uplifting foster, kinship, and adoptive families!

Post-game Fireworks (Project Filter, KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJune6-2025

Saturday, June 7 vs. Ogden Raptors

Gates Open: 5:45 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Velcro Wallet Giveaway (Idaho Central Credit Union); The first 1,000 fans in the gates will take home an Idaho Central Credit Union x Hawks branded Velcro wallet!

Saturday Night Concert Series; Come to The Garden at Memorial Stadium early (5:45 PM to 6:45 PM) for a pre-game concert with Olivia Frost and happy hour drink offers.

Saturday Pre-Game Baseball Clinic (St. Luke's Children's Hospital); Kids can join the Boise Hawks players on the field (6:20 PM - 6:40 PM) for a free pre-game baseball skills clinic.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJune7-2025

Sunday, June 8 vs. Ogden Raptors

Gates Open: 12:15 PM First Pitch: 1:05 PM

Kids Club Sunday (Albertsons); Kids Club Members 12 and under will receive a complimentary General Admission seat, free access to the Kids Zone, and a complimentary hot dog.

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases (Fly High Boise); Stick around after the game as kids of all ages will have the opportunity to run the bases!

Dollar Dog Day (Falls Brand); Enjoy $1 hot dogs all game long!

Papas Fritas Game Day (Toyota, Pepsi, Odom Corporation); The Boise Hawks re-brand as the Boise Papas Fritas every Sunday! A tribute to the potato - Idaho's state vegetable - and the farming community which drives the state's economy, the Papas Fritas aim to strengthen the connection between the organizations and the neighboring Hispanic community through ballpark offerings and ballpark experience.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJune8-2025







Pioneer League Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.