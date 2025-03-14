Boise Hawks Announce "208 Day" Plans

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks have are excited to announce the details surrounding the third annual "208 Day," a locally driven "day of community" that celebrates and strengthens the bond between Hawks Nation, the Treasure Valley, and the entire state of Idaho. This year, the event will take place from Monday, February 3 to Saturday, February 8, 2025, and offers fans a unique opportunity to give back to the community through volunteering.

During the week of 208 Day, fans can sign up to volunteer at one of the several select nonprofit organizations in the Treasure Valley. In appreciation for their efforts, volunteers will receive tickets to the 2025 Boise Hawks Opening Night and will be entered to win one of the exciting grand prizes from the Hawks and their partners.

"208 Day is all about giving back to the community that has supported us for so many years. We're excited to bring fans together to make a positive impact in the Treasure Valley and beyond. Volunteering with these amazing nonprofits is a great way to show support for our local community, and we can't wait to thank everyone with tickets to our Opening Night and the chance to win awesome prizes." - Jake Lusk, Boise Hawks Vice President

How to participate in 208 Day:

Sign-up to volunteer at one of the listed nonprofits below during the dates of February 3 to February 8.

Each nonprofit will have Opening Night tickets to distribute to fans on their scheduled volunteering shift.

There will be an enter-to-win located at the nonprofits for fans to enter for their chance to win one of the grand prizes from the Boise Hawks and their partners.

Nonprofit organizations and volunteering opportunities:

Walmart - Ten Mile Supercenter

Canned Food Drive

Fans are welcomed to stop by Walmart (5001 N Ten Mile Rd) with canned food items any time on February 8.

Boise State Campus Food Pantry

All opportunities listed here: https://www.boisestate.edu/campusfoodpantry/volunteering/

Create a free guest account to view opportunities

Idaho Youth Ranch

The main opportunities are volunteering at the thrift stores, sorting donations, organizing shelves, processing items. Volunteers are welcome to come in and support the stores anytime during business hours.

Locations to volunteer: Meridian, Fairview - Boise, Main St. - Boise, or Orchard - Boise.

Email volunteers@youthranch.org to set up a date/time you'd like to volunteer.

City of Boise

Fans can sign up to help wrap trees on February 4, 10AM -12PM.

Volunteers will need to be sure to wear grubby clothes and closed toe shoes, and to bring work gloves and drinking water.

Sign up here: https://bit.ly/208DayTreeWrap

Idaho State Veterans Home

Shopping with our veterans at Walmart (4051 E. Fairview Ave, Meridian)

Up to 8 volunteers

Monday, February 3, 2PM - 3:30PM

Bingo at the Veterans Home (320 Collins Road, Boise)

Up to 6 volunteers

Thursday, February 6, 1:30PM - 3:30PM

Email dan@boisehawks.com for more information and to set up your volunteer shift.

The Idaho Foodbank

Repack and/or sort food for people in need

Tuesday, February 4, 3:00PM - 5:00PM (5 spots)

Wednesday, February 5, 12:00PM - 2:00 PM (5 spots)

Saturday, February 8, 9:00AM - 11:00AM (5 spots)

Saturday, February 8, 12:00PM - 2:00PM (5 spots)

Sign up for a shift here: https://idahofoodbank.volunteerhub.com/vv2/lp/208day

Any volunteers between the ages of 8-18 that have not volunteered with the Foodbank before must fill out a waiver. Please email info@208Day.com to do so.

Ronald McDonald House

More information TBA

Boys & Girls Club of Ada County

More information TBA

Stay tuned for more nonprofits and volunteering opportunities

The Hawks encourage fans to sign up as early as possible as some spots are limited. Any organizations interested in participating in 208 Day can contact the Boise Hawks at info@208day.com.

208 Day Grand Prizes include:

$208 Fred Meyer Gift Cards, thanks to Fred Meyer

Gift Basket, thanks to Lookout Credit Union

Boise Hawks Box Seats for a game, thanks to Ataraxis

Zoom Whitening Treatment, thanks to Grant Dental

Gift Basket, thanks to Scheels

Pickleball Set and Bluetooth Speaker, thanks to Exyte

Free Pizza for a Year and Gift Basket, thanks to Idaho Pizza Company

Bissell Spot Cleaner Machine, thanks to Brady Industries

Boise Hawks 208 Jersey

Swag Bags, thanks to Palm Beach Tan

Winners of the 208 Day Grand Prizes will be announced on February 10. Visit www.208Day.com for up-to-date information on everything surrounding 208 Day.

