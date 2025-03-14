Catcher Omar Veloz Signs with Owlz for 2025

March 14, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed catcher Omar Veloz for the 2025 Pioneer League season.

This will mark a return to the Pioneer League for Veloz, who spent 2024 with the Grand Junction Jackalopes, hitting .292/.309/.398 with a pair of home runs and 30 RBI in 53 games.

Prior to his time in the PBL, Veloz played for Owlz manager Dmitri Young with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the MLB Draft League in 2023. He hit .279/.330/.376 for the Scrappers with a home run and 18 RBI in 28 games.

"I'm looking forward to playing for Dmitri again and making some memories an Owl this season," Veloz said. "I'm also looking forward to meeting new people and engaging with the community."

Veloz played collegiately at both Cal State Fullerton and Hope International, hitting .357/.416/.549 with a dozen homers and 86 RBI in three college seasons.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.