Outfielder Teddy Bridges Signs with Owlz for 2025 Season

May 7, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed outfielder Teddy Bridges for the 2025 season.

Bridges was selected by the Owlz after attending the PBL's tryout camp in Arizona last month.

He played collegiately at Alabama A&M, where he hit .279/.372/.372 with 11 extra-base hits and 17 stolen bases in 47 games.

Bridges started his professional career with the Dublin Leprechauns of the Pecos League, where he was an All-Star after hitting .328/.464/.405 in 48 games in 2024.

"I am very blessed and excited to begin spring training with the Owlz," Bridges said. "It's been a lifelong dream of mine to play professional baseball and this is an incredible place to continue that journey. I've never been to Colorado, so I'm also looking forward to experiencing a brand new state and getting to know the organization staff, team, coaches and fans."

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.