Boise Hawks and Wendy's Bring Back the Baconators for the 2025 Season

June 17, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

The Boise Hawks, proud members of the Pioneer Baseball League, are thrilled to announce the return of their sizzling co-brand with Wendy's: the Boise Baconators. For five select home games during the 2025 season, the Hawks will take the field in bold new uniforms inspired by Wendy's iconic Baconator sandwich.

"Wendy's is proud to help the Boise Hawks and to be able to have them called the Baconators for five games for the 2025 season. Baseball and Boise are in our blood since my wife's father was Harmon Killebrew. We are thrilled again to participate in the Wendy's and Boise Hawks partnership." - Jim Taggart, Wendy's franchisees and owner of 15 local Wendy's restaurants in Boise.

Named for the big, bold flavor of Wendy's fan-favorite burger, the Boise Baconators embody the same intensity and spirit as the team itself. Fans can expect a flavorful fusion of baseball and burgers as the Baconators return to Memorial Stadium on the following dates:

Â Tuesday, June 24

Â Tuesday, July 1

Â Tuesday, July 15

Â Tuesday, July 29

Â Friday, August 29

"Once again having the opportunity to play five games as the Boise Baconators punctuates an already fun filled summer with Wendy's leading the charge. Our Baconators rebrand is something fans always look forward to seeing. It is promotions like this that make Minor League Baseball fun for families and why Wendy's continues to partner with the Hawks" - Matt Osbon | General Manager of Sales and Marketing

The Boise Baconators will sport custom jerseys and hats during each themed game. Fans can grab a bite of the action with a Boise Baconators Ticket Package, which includes a reserved seats for all five Baconators game sand a free Wendy's Breakfast Baconator coupon.

There's even more sizzle: If the Baconators score five or more runs during any of the five nights, every fan in attendance will receive a free frosty coupon, valid the next day at participating Boise-area Wendy's.

Visit BoiseHawks.com for ticket packages, merchandise, and more information on the Baconators takeover.







