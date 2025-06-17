Idaho Falls vs Ogden Series Preview

June 17, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO - The Chuks head back to Melaleuca Field in a tie with Rocky Mountain for first place in the PBL after a 3-3 split of the home and home series with the Boise Hawks last week.

The Chuks standouts of the series against Boise were Benjamin Rosengard who went 12-21 at the plate with two doubles, a triple and a pair of home runs as he finished the week with 9 RBI. As well as Garret Ostrander who posted an impressive 13-26 mark in the batter's box with six RBI with two walks and a double.

On the mound Chase Hanson shined brightest for Idaho Falls tossing three perfect innings with five strikeouts against Hawks as he now has a 2.08 ERA on the year in 8.2 IP with 11 K's and just 1 walk across his six appearances.

The Chukars enter this week with a 17-6 record in a tie for first place with the Rocky Mountain Vibes, the next closest competitor is the Missoula PaddleHeads who sit just a half a game back from Idaho Falls.

As for the opponents... The Raptors returned Field Manager Evan Parker for 2025 and the team currently sit in seventh in the PBL with an 11-13 record at the quarter mark of the campaign. Ogden won three games the past week against Great Falls before dropping all three weekend games at Lindquist Field against the Oakland Ballers.

You can keep up to date with the Chuks on all Chukars social pages @IFChukars for lineup postings and game score updates. Fans can also tune into every Chukars home game with John Balginy and Ben Pokorny on 980 AM/98.7 FM KSPZ the SportZone or online at 980 The Sports Zone as well as FloBaseball.







Pioneer League Stories from June 17, 2025

Idaho Falls vs Ogden Series Preview - Idaho Falls Chukars

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.