Boise Hawks Homestand #7 Preview

July 24, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks return home to Memorial Stadium for a quick but action-packed three-game homestand against the Missoula PaddleHeads, taking place Tuesday, July 29 through Thursday, July 31.

This midweek series offers the perfect opportunity for fans to take a break and enjoy some of the Hawks' most popular daily promotions.

Tuesday, July 29 vs. Missoula PaddleHeads

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Boise Baconators Game Day (Wendy's); The Boise Hawks will take the field as the Boise Baconators. Before the game, Baconators will be at the local Wendy's (Glenwood and Chinden) from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM for a jersey unveiling and meet and greet. Stop by for a delicious lunch and get photos and autographs!

Five Dollar Tuesday: Fans can purchase a General Admission seat and a hot dog for just $5! While supplies last.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday home games!

Wednesday, July 30 vs. Missoula PaddleHeads

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Hometown Heroes Wednesday (Pepsi, Clark/Wardle, Williams Homes, and Idaho Office of Highway Safety); Every Wednesday home game, the Boise Hawks, along with the supporting partners (Pepsi, Clark/Wardle, Williams Homes, Idaho Office of Highway Safety) will recognize and honor the Treasure Valley's hometown heroes. Local Hometown Heroes (fire, police, military, teachers, librarians, public healthcare workers, and public service workers) may show their work ID at the Memorial Stadium Box Office to receive a $5 ticket to the game.

Bark in the Park (Westmark); Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game every Wednesday.

Cornhole Tournament; Participate in a cornhole tournament presented by Cornhole Idaho in The Garden. Open to the public and it is a $5 entry fee. You will receive a complimentary drink voucher after payment and registration.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday home games!

Thursday, July 31 vs. Missoula PaddleHeads

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Happy Thursday (Molson Coors); Half priced soda, water, drafts, and seltzers up until last call!

Baseball Bingo (Idaho Lottery); Follow along all game long and you can win prizes from the Idaho Lottery!

