PaddleHeads Hang on for Victory in 'Knockout Round'

July 24, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads would fall into a quick hole in the opening game of this series with the Glacier Range Riders Tuesday. Glacier would put runs on the board in the opening innings and would lead throughout the contest. Reece Fields would pitch through a jam in the early innings Wednesday to ensure a similar scenario did not play out.

2 Swings from the reigning Pioneer League MVP would then be enough for the PaddleHeads to hold the lead for a large portion of the ballgame. This would remain true going all the way to the bottom of the 9th.

Adam Fogel would provide power for the PaddleHeads attack hitting a pair of home runs in the ballgame accounting for all 3 runs Missoula scored in regulation. Fields would settle in nicely in an extended relief appearance after pitching through a jam in the early going. As a result Missoula would hold a 3-0 lead going into the bottom of the 9th. In a dramatic twist however, A 2-out rally from Glacier however would flip the script quickly in the bottom of the 9th. Kingston Liniak would tie the game with a 2-run single to send the game into a 'Knockout Round.' Roberto Pena would do enough in the scenario to give the PaddleHeads the win in an exciting finish.

Fogel would bring the PaddleHeads to the scoreboard in the top of the fourth, launching his 20th home run of the season to left field to make the score 2-0. Fogel would be a force throughout the contest finishing 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs. Leyton Barry was the only other player in the Missoula order to finish with a multihit effort in a 2-for-4 performance. Fields would keep things quiet on the flipside to ensure the PaddleHeads kept the advantage.

The 2nd year professional would enter the contest in the 2nd inning and would pitch effectively through 5 '..." innings. Fields would strike out 6 batters in those frames while allowing just 3 hits.

Fields would clearly build off momentum from the 2nd inning stranding the bases loaded with a crucial strikeout to keep Glacier off the board. Fogel would provide more power in the late innings to provide more support.

The left fielder would launch his 2nd home run of the night in the top of the 8th inning. Fogel would take on dead center field doing so, hitting a blast that would travel over 440 feet before coming to rest. The 2 home runs would prove to be enough run support for a large portion of the night. Glacier would prove to have a clutch gene when things mattered the most.

The Range Riders would load the bases in the bottom of the 9th to pose a threat immediately in the frame. The 1st run of the inning would come home on a hit by pitch with the bases full to make the score 3-1. Later with 2-outs, Liniak would bring home a pair with a 2-out single to right field to tie the game. Mike Rosario would make a strong throw to 3rd base in the sequence however to throw out a Range Riders' base runner to end the game in regulation. This would prove to be a crucial play to send the game to a 'Knockout Round.'

These scenarios have not been kind to Missoula in recent memory as the PaddleHeads had lost each of their last 3 games that had ended in the 'Knockout Round.' Roberto Pena, and the PaddleHeads would have the upper hand this Wednesday night however in the opening round of the 'Knockout' to send Missoula to the win column. This also knotted things up in the 6-game set.

The PaddleHeads (38-18) and Range Riders (20-36) will both look for an advantage in this series in Thursday's game 3 after splitting the first 2 games of this series. The PaddleHeads will turn to 2nd year veteran Nick Parker in the contest as Missoula looks for an advantage in this 6-game slate. First pitch from Glacier Bank Park is set for 7:05 p.m.







Pioneer League Stories from July 24, 2025

