Win Streak Snapped After Sixth Inning Collapse

July 24, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

A sixth inning rally proved to be too much to overcome for the Billings Mustangs (3-5) on Wednesday in an 11-6 loss to the Great Falls Voyagers (3-5) at Voyagers Stadium.

The Mustangs opened the scoring with an unearned run in the first for a second consecutive game. After Cameron Bowen reached on an error to open the ballgame, he scored two outs later on an RBI single by Patrick Mills to give the Mustangs a 1-0 lead.

The Voyagers answered with a pair of their own in the bottom of the first to take a 2-1 advantage.

Bowen then tied things up with an RBI single in the second to score Casey Sorg.

The score remained tied at two until the Voyagers claimed the lead with an RBI single by Jedier Hernandez in the fifth.

The lead would change hands again in the top of the sixth inning when Bowen came through once again, this time with a go-ahead three run homer to make it 5-3 Mustangs.

The Voyagers had the last laugh, however, as they responded with six runs of their own on four hits and four walks in the bottom of the sixth. A two-run single by Trey Cruz put Great Falls ahead 6-5 and then Emilio Corona extended the lead to 9-6 with a three-run homer.

The Mustangs had a chance to tighten the game when they had the bases loaded and one out in the top of the eighth inning, but they came away empty as Josh Collett induced an inning ending double play ball from Bowen.

The Voyagers went on to add a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth and the Mustangs only managed to get one back in the ninth to make it 11-6.

Ben Smith suffered the loss in his Mustang debut while Danny (1-1) earned the win for the Voyagers.

The two teams play again on Thursday night with the series even at one. First pitch is scheduled for 7 PM MT.







