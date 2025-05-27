Jackalopes Announce Opening Day Festivities

May 27, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. - The Grand Junction Jackalopes are thrilled to kick off the 2025 season with our highly anticipated Opening Day celebration at Suplizio Field, featuring a packed schedule of thrilling games, community ceremonies, and fun activities.

The festivities begin at 5:00pm with the highly anticipated Entrom's Curveball Creamery Ribbon Cutting Ceremony where Enstrom Ice Cream - the official dessert sponsor of the Grand Junction Jackalopes - will be served this season.

"We couldn't be more excited to team up with the Grand Junction Jackalopes for the launch of Enstrom Curveball Creamery," said Doug Simons, President of Enstrom Candies. "Baseball, ice cream, and community-it doesn't get much better than that. We're proud to keep knocking it out of the park right here in our hometown."

Following the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, as part of Military Appreciation Night, the Jackalopes will be holding their POW/MIA Chair of Honor dedication ceremony on the field in partnership with Steadfast Valor. The Chair of Honor, a new fixture this year at Suplizio Field, is an unoccupied chair that honors the more than 82,000 service members who may be prisoners of war (POW) or missing in action (MIA) and symbolizes that there will always be a place at Suplizio Field awaiting their return.

The Jackalopes will take on the Idaho Falls Chukars with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. Tickets and more information are available at GJJackalopes.com or by visiting our official team shop at 1315 North Avenue.

Don't miss your chance to be part of the excitement this 2025 season! Join us as we continue the great tradition of Grand Junction baseball and make new memories with friends and family.







