Opening Homestand Recap

May 27, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Boise Hawks News Release







The Boise Hawks kicked off their 2025 regular season in the Pioneer League with a six-game homestand against their in-state rival, Idaho Falls Chukars, and with it, the battle for the Office of Highway Safety Highway Series and the Traffic Cone trophy.

Crowds of well over 3,400 fans each night packed Memorial Stadium and brought a great baseball atmosphere back to the Treasure Valley.

After falling 9-3 on Opening Night, pitching took center stage on Wednesday. In a narrow 2-0 defeat, Hawks starter Bryan Perez threw five innings of one run ball and struck out seven. The following night, Evan Kowalski with five solid three strikeouts as well in an 8-1 loss.

Friday was the first post-game fireworks of the season and the Hawks offense followed suit, scoring a then season high seven runs against the Chukars with Max Jung-Goldberg's bases-clearing double being the highlight. Ultimately, the Hawks would fall 14-7.

Boise's offense would continue to churn the following evening in the first Saturday night game of the season. Jung-Goldberg recorded a two hit game and drove in a run. In his Hawk debut, Ethan Underwood drove in a run off an RBI double and made a fine defensive play after taking a line drive off the chest. Still, Boise would fall 13-6 on Team Poster Giveaway Night. On the first Papas Fritas Sunday of the season, the Hawks luck finally took a turn. Boise raced out to a five-run lead through four innings and pitcher Braeden Carmichael was strong, going five innings of just three earned runs. The Papas Fritas' bullpen did the rest, and Underwood added the first home run of the season for little insurance. Boise got a 6-5 win to improve to 1-5.

Center fielder Noah Marcelo was one of the stars in the homestand as well. The Hawks third year player recorded two base hits on Sunday to safely reach in all six games. The Hawks are back in action on Tuesday, May 27th as they take on the Great Falls Voyagers on the road in Montana. After a six game series, it will be back to Boise for another homestand against the Ogden Raptors. First pitch is set for 7:05pm on June 3.







