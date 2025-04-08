Boise Hawks Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule

April 8, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks are excited to announce their promotional schedule for the 2025 season. This season's schedule of events continues the yearly trend of being the most robust promotional schedule in Hawks history and includes twelve post-game fireworks shows, a Boise State Football Backfield Appearance, six giveaways, promotional theme nights, and returning daily promotions.

"We're thrilled to kick off the 2025 season of Hawks baseball. Our continued commitment to improving the fan experience is showcased once again as we've made sure this season delivers on the promise of fresh ideas, alongside the return of some fan favorites" - Matt Osbon, Boise Hawks General Manager.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS - TWELVE NIGHTS

Fridays are "Fireworks Fridays" with a post-game firework show after every Friday home game, Thursday, July 3, and select Saturdays - June 28, July 5, and July 9. The Hawks will be hosting twelve post-game firework shows at Memorial Stadium, with media partner KBOI CBS 2;

Friday, May 23

Friday, June 6, presented by Project Filter

Friday, June 13

Friday, June 27, presented by Fred Meyer

Saturday, June 28, presented by Blue Cross

Thursday, July 3, presented by Albertsons

Friday, July 4, presented by Toyota

Saturday, July 5, presented by St. Luke's

Friday, July 18, presented by Idaho Beef Council

Friday, August 8, presented by Western Heating and Air

Saturday, August 9, presented by Intermountain Gas Company

Friday, August 29, with Idaho Transportation Department

BOISE STATE BACKFIELD APPEARANCE, BOISE STATE FOOTBALL - SATURDAY, JULY 19

Building off the success of the partnership with Boise State University student-athletes, the Boise Hawks and Moneytree are hosting two Boise State Running Backs this season; Breezy Dubar and Sire Gaines. They will be joining the team to throw out a ceremonial first pitch and engaging with fans on the concourse for a meet and greet with autographs and pictures throughout the game.

BARK IN THE PARK AND BLITZ THE BAT DOG

Bark in the Park, presented by Westmark Credit Union, returns to Memorial Stadium every Wednesday game, where fans can bring their dogs to the game - May 21, June 4, June 25, July 2, July 16, July 30, August 6, and August 27.

Blitz the Bat Dog and Positive Pets Dog Training are returning to Memorial Stadium for 2025. Fans can catch Blitz retrieving bats for the Boise Hawks at every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday home game this season.

GIVEAWAYS

Fans visiting Memorial Stadium will have the opportunity to receive the following giveaways (first 1,000 fans through the gates):

2025 Magnetic Schedule, presented by Ultimate Heating and Air - Tuesday, May 20

Team Photo Night, presented by Alexander Clark Printing - Saturday, May 24

Velcro Wallet Giveaway, presented by Idaho Central Credit Union - Saturday, June 7

Boise Hawks Beer Belt Giveaway - Thursday, June 26

2025 Team Baseball Card Giveaway, presented by Tucanos Brazilian Grill - Saturday, August 9

Money Giveaway, presented by Moneytree - Saturday, August 30

MiLB COPA DE LA DIVERSION - BOISE PAPAS FRITAS SUNDAYS

The Boise Papas Fritas and MiLB's Copa de la Diversion and will return for Sunday games. Through Copa de la Diversion, the Boise Papas Fritas will celebrate and strengthen their bond with the Treasure Valley's Hispanic community. Boise Papas Fritas games are May 25, June 8, June 15, June 29, July 6, July 20, August 10, and August 31.

SUNDAY BOISE HAWKS KIDS CLUB GAMES

Sundays are Kids Club Sundays, presented by Albertsons, with special kids-club-centric promotions. For details on the Kids Club, visit BoiseHawks.com. On each Kids Club Sunday game, Kids Club Members receive one complimentary General Admission ticket, one complimentary hot dog, complimentary access to the Kids Zone and the opportunity to run the bases after the game. Kids Club Sundays are May 25, June 8, June 15, June 29, July 6, July 20, August 10, and August 31.

CORNHOLE IDAHO WEDNESDAY NIGHT TOURNAMENTS AT THE GARDEN

The Boise Hawks have partnered up with Cornhole Idaho to host cornhole tournaments at The Garden on every Wednesday night game. Tournaments kick off at 7:00 PM and your entry to the tournament includes a General Admission Boise Hawks ticket. Fans who already have tickets may enter the tournament on-site.

HOMETOWN HEROES WEDNESDAYS

Every Wednesday home game, the Boise Hawks - along with Clark/Wardle, Idaho Transportation Department, and Pepsi - will partner up to recognize and honor the Treasure Valley's hometown heroes. Each Wednesday, tickets will be donated on the behalf of these partners to fire, police, military (active and veterans), teachers, librarians, public healthcare workers, and public service workers - honoring them for their service to the Treasure Valley.

PRE-GAME CONCERT SERIES AT THE GARDEN

Every Saturday game, the Boise Hawks will be hosting their Pre-game Concert Series at The Garden, where fans can enjoy local Treasure Valley musical talent for a pre-game happy hour from 5:45 to 6:45 PM. Pre-game Concert Series games are May 24, June 7, June 14, June 28, July 5, July 19, August 9, and August 30. Interested bands can contact the Boise Hawks via email at paige@boisehawks.com for details and availability.

HIGHLIGHTED PROMOTIONS

Rounding out the promotional list for 2025 is:

Idaho Beef Council Night, presented by Idaho Beef Council - Friday, July 18

Outdoor Night, presented by Scheels and Eberlestock - Saturday, June 14

Post-game Father's Day Catch on the Field - Sunday, June 15

Military Appreciation Night, presented by Western Heating & Air Conditioning - Friday, August 8

Humphrey the Hawk Birthday Celebration and Mascot Madness - Tuesday, August 26

Impaired Driver Awareness Week, with Idaho Transportation Department - Tuesday, August 26 to Sunday, August 31.

DAILY PROMOTIONS

The Hawks have also announced the return of their popular daily promotions:

Tuesday - Five Dollar Tuesday, featuring a General Admission ticket and hot dog for only $5 - June 3, June 24, July 1, July 15, July 29, August 5, and August 26.

Thursday - Happy Thursday, presented by Happy Thursday and Coors Light - 50% off Happy Thursdays, Domestic Drafts, seltzers, soda and water - May 22, June 5, June 26, July 17, July 31, August 7, and August 28.

Saturday - Skills and Drills Clinic, presented by St. Luke's Healthcare (join Boise Hawks players on the field pre-game 6:20 to 6:40 PM for baseball drills) - May 24, June 7, June 14, June 28, July 5, July 19, August 9, and August 30.

Sunday - Dollar Dog Day, presented by Falls Brand - $1 Hot Dogs for the entire game - May 25, June 8, June 29, July 6, July 20, and August 10.

EXHIBITION SERIES

This pre-season, the Hawks will host one exhibition game. The Boise Hawks will face the Black Sox Pro Baseball Team (national barnstorming team of independent baseball players) on Sunday, May 18 (7:05 PM first pitch).

GAME START TIMES

First pitch for all Tuesday through Saturday home games at Memorial Stadium will be at 7:05 PM. All Sunday home games will begin at 1:05 PM, apart from Sunday, August 31 (7:05 PM start).

SINGLE GAME PRICING AND TICKETS ON SALE DATE

Single game tickets for all 49 Boise Hawks home games (1 exhibition and 48 regular season) start at $10. Single game tickets will go on sale at BoiseHawks.com and in-person at Memorial Stadium on Thursday, May 1 at 10 AM. Full season and half season plans (with guaranteed seating), along with HawksPasses are on sale at this time.

All promotions, game times, and opponents are subject to change.

