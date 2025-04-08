Jackalopes Announce Alternate Identity, the "Humpback Chubs"

April 8, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

The Grand Junction Jackalopes announced today that on Wednesdays this season the Jackalopes will take on an alternate identity and become the "Humpback Chubs". The name change will be accompanied by special Humpback Chubs uniforms and merchandise along with a 'Chubs' themed giveaway series on each Wednesday home game this season.

The Humpback Chub is an endangered native fish of the Colorado River and especially prevalent around the Grand Valley. Its distinctive appearance features a prominent hump behind its head, making it a striking species. As a member of the minnow family, the Humpback Chub shares its lineage with other native species such as the Colorado pikeminnow and the bonytail.

The jerseys are sponsored by AYOH!, a local, family-owned, entertainment company that hosts events such as trivia and music bingo in the Grand Valley. The jerseys and Chubs logos were designed by AYOH!'s owner/operator, and Jackalopes broadcast manager, Al Maulding.

"We have heard the grassroots support for the Chubs, and we are very proud to announce this for the 2025 season" said Jackalopes President Harrison Shapiro. "While it's a fun name with a deep connection to the Grand Valley, we are most proud of being able to have a small part in helping to conserve the natural beauty of this place we call home."

Following the final Wednesday home game this season, the Jackalopes will auction off the Humpback Chubs jerseys with 50% of the proceeds going to a college fund set up to benefit local District 51 students involved with the USFWS Recovery Program. Through the program, kids raise endangered fish in a fish hatchery located at Palisade High School before releasing them back into the wild, in partnership with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Grand Junction Jackalopes, District 51, and the Palisade High School Endangered Fish Hatchery," said Kathleen Mawhinney NW Education and Hunter Outreach Coordinator. "This identity night at the ballpark is yet another example of 20 years of collaboration and grassroots efforts by the Grand Valley community to raise awareness about endangered fish in the Colorado River and provide scholarships that support local youth interested in pursuing careers in fisheries management."

Each Wednesday game will feature a one-of-a-kind Humpback Chubs item as part of a giveaway series that will run throughout the season. In addition, the Jackalopes will become the Humpback Chubs on Father's Day (Sunday, June 15th) with a specialty Barbeque "Chub Rub" as the giveaway item.

Specialty Humpback Chubs merchandise is now for sale and can be purchased at our team store at 1315 North Avenue or through our online merchandise store. Tickets to a Humpback Chubs game are now available and can be purchased at gjjackalopes.com.

