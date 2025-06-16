Humpback Chubs Close Northern Colorado Series with a Win

June 16, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

The Humpback Chubs took down the Northern Colorado Owlz 13-10 in the Sunday series finale in an unexpectedly close game down the stretch.

Chubs starter Zach Zaborowski was clean through the first four innings, giving the Chubs offense plenty of time to strike hard early off of the Owlz starter Noel Soto.

Chubs took an initial three-run lead in the bottom of the second,almost entirely on mistakes from Soto - three straight free bases and two of them on hit-by-pitches that loaded up the bases with no outs.

Zaborowski got the shutdown in the top of the third, and by the bottom of the third, the Chubs exploded - an eight-run rally, the most they've scored in a single frame at home all season, including another grand slam from Zeb Roos, who has had back-to-back games with a four-ace four bagger. Roos finished the evening with five RBI, now concluding this homestand with four home runs and 21 RBI.

The 11-0 lead looked like it would be enough heading into the fifth, especially with Zaborowski dominating in his first four innings. However, the Owlz found a weak point, and the first six batters got aboard before the first out was recorded.

The Owlz scored five in the fifth (three earned), concluding Zaborowski's day.

Aydan Alger came in to the sixth and gave up four more, two of which on a two- run homer from Evan Sleight, the Owlz' right fielder's second on the series.

Heading into the bottom of the sixth, it was a 11-9 game, the closest the Owlz had gotten to the Chubs' lead on the day. In Noel Soto's final inning on the mound, he gave up three hits, two of which scored a pair of insurance runs for the Chubs to get their lead to four.

Zach DeVito relieved Alger after some turbulence in the sixth, giving up one more run in the seventh, making Chubs manager Frank Gonzales turn to his lights-out closer, Reese Miller.

Miller came in with one out in the seventh, gave up two hits in the remaining two- and-two-thirds innings, facing 11 batters and striking out six of them to secure his team-leading third save of 2025.

Zaborowski (3-2) gets rewarded for his early dominance with his third win of the season, now leading Grand Junction in wins. Soto (0-4) takes his second loss at Suplizio Field and his fourth on the season.

The Chubs are now 2-1 in their alternate identity jerseys, the team in total now 8-15, following a 5-1 series win over the Northern Colorado Owlz of which they clinched on Saturday night.

The Jackalopes will head to Colorado Springs next for a six-game road trip to face the 17-6 first-place Rocky Mountain Vibes, starting at 6:30 PM MT on Tuesday. They will return to Grand Junction on June 24 for their next homestand, kicking off with the return of the Idaho Falls Chukars.







