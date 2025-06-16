Chuks Take Series Lead Thanks to Grosjean's Solid Start

June 16, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







Idaho Falls, Idaho - The Chukars (17-5) and The Boise Hawks (12-11) met for the second game of a three game series at Memorial Stadium and the 11th game of the 2025 SHIFT Idaho Highway Series in front of over 3,000 fans on Battle Beaver Night in Boise. The Chuks took an early lead and counted on stout pitching to carry them across the finish line to a 6-4 win.

Chukars starting pitcher Gary Grosjean tossed a six inning gem allowing just two earned runs while striking out four as he moved his record to a perfect 5-0 in five starts.

Offensively Benjamin Rosengard was solid for Idaho Falls drawing four walks and recording a double... Rosengard now leads the Pioneer League with an even .500 batting average. Garret Ostrander also had a fantastic night at the bottom of the order going 3-4 with a trio of singles.

The Chuks took an early lead in the top of the second when Anthony Mata rattled a two run double off the wall in right to bring home a pair and put Idaho Falls up 2-0.

A solo blast from team home run leader Spencer Rich was balanced out on a one run shot from Boise's Jake Hjelle in the bottom of the third to make it 3-1 Chuks after three innings.

A two run top of the fifth for Idaho Falls and a lone tally from Boise in the bottom half of the frame made it 6-2 Chuks with four innings to play.

The Hawks scraped across two runs in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI triple from Noah Marcelo to make it 6-4 good guys going to the final inning.

Idaho Falls closer Chase Hanson struck out the first two men in the bottom of the ninth on three pitches each before getting Jeremy Begora to ground out to end the game and seal the 6-4 win.

The Chuks now have sole possession of first place.

Game six is set for 1:05 on Sunday from the state capital of Boise







Pioneer League Stories from June 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.