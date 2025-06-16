Chuks Drop a Close One in State Capital

June 16, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls, Idaho - The Chukars (16-5) and The Boise Hawks (12-10) met for the first game of a three game series at Memorial Stadium and the 10th game of the 2025 SHIFT Idaho Highway Series in front of over 3,000 fans on fireworks night in Boise. The Chuks saw plenty of chances come their way but a late rally fell short as the Hawks grabbed a narrow 6-4 win.

Chukars starting pitcher Garrett Van Deventer put in a great six inning effort allowing five earned runs while walking none and striking out a pair and was truly unlucky to take the loss on the night.

Offensively Benjamin Rosengard shined for Idaho Falls with his massive three-run homer in the top of the eighth inning standing out as the biggest moment of the night for any Chukar in the batter's box. Tom McCaffrey posted a solid 2-4 night with an RBI as well.

The Hawks went up 1-0 thanks to an error in the bottom of the first before Idaho Falls grabbed on back to tie the game up at one after an inning and a half played.

A two run bottom of the third for the Hawks was followed by a lone run in the fifth and two more in the seventh to give the hosts a 6-1 lead with only two innings to play.

Luke Hempel and Steven Ordorica combined to toss two scoreless out of the bullpen to keep Idaho Falls in the game.

After Benjamin Rosengard homered in the eight the Chukars managed to get the tying run on with two men down in the top of the ninth but Boise closer Quinn Waterhouse would fire a punchout to seal the two-run win for the Hawks.

Game five is set for 7:05 on Saturady from the state capital of Boise. Chukars ace Gary Grosjean is expected to start for Idaho Falls.







