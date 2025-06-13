Jackalopes Win Slugfest

June 13, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

The Grand Junction Jackalopes defeated the Northern Colorado Owlz 16-11 on Thursday night, getting their third consecutive victory over the Windsor-based franchise for their longest winning streak to date in 2025.

The Owlz pecked first, scoring a quick four-run rally in the top of the first off of Jackalopes starter Joe Cuomo, but his offense cut that lead in half immediately in the bottom of the first on a two-RBI single from Kendall Foster.

Owlz starter Breyln Jones held the Owls lead for three innings, with a 5-3 lead after the first trimester. Much like Wednesday night, it was the fourth inning when things began to crumble for the Owlz starter.

Back-to-back walks led Jones into danger, allowing Zeb Roos to get an RBI single up the middle to put the Jacks within one, followed immediately by a game-tying RBI double from Spence Coffman (in his Jackalopes debut). Jones was exchanged for Danny Fox, who walked Mason Minzey with bases loaded to give the Jackalopes their first and only lead of the night they held for the rest of the night.

The five-run rally in total in the bottom of the fourth propelled the confidence of the Jackalopes for the rest of the night.

The detriment of the Owlz on Thursday night - free bases. Among the seven hillsmen Owlz manager Dmitri Young threw against the Jackalopes, there were a total of 19 free bags (17 walks).

The Jackalopes left 11 runners on base, but otherwise scored in six of their eight offensive innings, including another five-run rally in the eighth involving an Evan Scavotto grand slam to right - back-to-back nights that the Jackalopes put up a four-ace on the Owlz pitching staff.

Joe Cuomo (1-2) received his first win of the 2025 season, while Breyln Jones (0-4) and his eight earned runs in three-and-a-third innings pitched received his fourth loss.

Thursday night was the fourth straight game that the Jackalopes have put up double digits in the run column (fifth on the season) and advance to 6-14 on the year. The Owlz, now on a six-game losing skid, fall to 3-17.

Jackalopes will look for their first series win tomorrow night, with first pitch at 6:35 PM MT at Suplizio Field for Cornhole Tournament Night.

