Pioneer League Announces "Home Run Derby Night in the PBL"

June 9, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Pioneer Baseball League, an MLB Partner League, has announced the creation of "Home Run Derby Night in the PBL", a first-of-its-kind 13-week in-season Home Run Derby tournament, in conjunction with Major League Baseball's signature event, "The Home Run Derby".

The Home Run Derby Night in the Pioneer League tournament consists of seventy-two (72) head-to-head matchups between the top sluggers from the visiting team and the best mashers from the home squad. Each hitter gets two minutes to launch as many home runs as possible in a fast-paced showdown. In each head-to-head matchup, the player with the most home runs wins the matchup for his team. If one team wins both matchups, that team wins the match.

If the teams split the two matchups, the winning hitters will advance to The Last Blast, where each hitter gets three swings to determine which team wins the match. Uniquely, the Home Run Derby Night in the Pioneer League matches will feature one "Gold Home Run Derby Ball" for each hitter that, if hit for a home run, will count for two homers.

The Jackalopes will compete in six Home Run Derby Nights at Suplizio Field this summer, with the first one on June 14th against the Northern Colorado Owlz. Half of the competitions will occur prior to the game and half will occur after the game.

The full schedule for Home Run Derby Night in the PBL at Suplizio Field this summer is as follows:

6/14/25 (Postgame) vs. the Northern Colorado Owlz

6/28/25 (Pregame) vs. the Idaho Falls Chukars

7/5/25 (Pregame) vs. the Northern Colorado Owlz

7/19/25 (Pregame) vs. the Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers

7/26/25 (Postgame) vs. the Idaho Falls Chukars

8/2/25 (Postgame) vs. the Rocky Mountain Vibes

As a bonus, fans can get in on the action by guessing the total number of home runs hit for each match and answer Yes or No if a "Gold Home Run Derby" baseball will be hit for a home run. Fans registering their predictions are entered into the sweepstakes for a chance to win one (1) of five (5) grand prizes of two (2) tickets and a $1,000 travel voucher to attend the 2026 Home Run Derby at the MLB All Star Game in Philadelphia.

Fans earn additional entries into the sweepstakes for each correct prediction they make throughout the season-long Home Run Derby Night in the Pioneer League tournament. Over the course of the Home Run Derby tournament this summer, the PBL will post standings of the top home run hitters and the top PBL teams by wins at www.pioneerleague.com. Both the top four (4) home run hitting players and the top four (4) match winning teams will receive cash prizes.

For more information on the Home Run Derby Night in the PBL, please visit pioneerleague.com/HRD.







Pioneer League Stories from June 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.