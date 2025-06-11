Jackalopes Secure First Home Victory of 2025

June 11, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

The Grand Junction Jackalopes won their first game in June, as well as their first home game, against the Northern Colorado Owlz 13-5 on Tuesday night.

Jackalopes ace Zach Zaborowski was the pinnacle of efficiency - in his fourth start of the season, the righty threw six innings, allowing only two runs and five hits while striking out seven.

Meanwhile, the Jackalopes offense was off and running immediately off of Owlz starter Noel Soto. Mason Minzey hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the first to give the hometown team an immediate lead they never gave up.

Evan Scavotto and Justin Johnson also went yard, making it the second- consecutive game where the Grand Junction offense has had three long balls in a game. For Johnson, it was his first professional home run in an inning where the Jackalopes broke ahead from a three run lead to a nine-run lead.

Of the 13 runs that came across for the Jackalopes, only eight of them were earned, thanks to four errors on the Owlz defense.

Jacob Newman came in to relieve in the top of the eighth, and then was left in to finish out the ninth with a ten-run lead intact. He allowed five straight batters on base, including three walks, and gave up two runs in the process. The lead had enough padding for manager Frank Gonzales to keep him in the game, where he then struck out three in a row to complete the victory.

Zach Zaborowski now leads the team in wins, advancing to 2-2 on the season, while Noel Soto falls to 0-3. The Jackalopes are now back to 10 games below .500, leaping over the Owlz in the standings with their fourth win of the season.

The Jackalopes will look to carry their luck into tomorrow night, where they will play as the Humpback Chubs for the second time this season on Kazoo Giveaway Night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM MT.

