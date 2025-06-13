Chuks Pound Hawks and Take Hold of First Place

June 13, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







Idaho Falls, Idaho - The Chukars (16-4) and The Boise Hawks (11-10) met for the final game of a three game series at Melaleuca Field and the 9th game of the 2025 SHIFT Idaho Highway Series in front of 3,322 fans on INL Night at the Luc. The Chuks went up big early and never looked back on the way to a 23-9 win.

Chukars starting pitcher Nathan Hemmerling battled for five innings allowing four earned runs as he struck out five and grabbed the win to move to a 3-0 record this year.

Offensively Garret Ostradner shined, going 4-6 with four singles and a trio of RBI. Spencer RIch was 4-6 with four RBI and his seventh HR of the year to remain in the team lead.

The Chuks went up 7-0 and another seven in the second innings to essentially put the game away.

IF scored 4 in the fourth, three in the sixth and one more in the bottom of the eight to cruise across the finish line and win in 23-9.

Game four is set for 7:05 on Friday from the state capital of Boise. Starter is TBD.







Pioneer League Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.