Jackalopes Nipped by Vibes

June 20, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Vibes defeated the Jackalopes on Thursday night in the third of the six-game series, winning 12-11.

The Vibes started out hot at the plate, scoring four runs in the second inning off Jackalopes starting pitcher Tyler Curtis. The Jackalopes would respond in the top half of the fourth when catcher Damon Maynard struck out on a wild pitch that brought home Kendall Ewell.

With the score at four to one in the bottom of the fourth, the Vibes would go on an offensive explosion, scoring five runs and bringing the score to nine to one. The Jackalopes however would begin their comeback in the top of the fifth, first with a double to left field by left fielder Alex Pimentel. Later in the inning, Kendall Ewell would come back up to the plate and launch a home run to left field, scoring three.

With the score at six to nine in the top of the sixth, the Jackalopes would continue their comeback, first with a double by Evan Scavotto that scored two. Scavotto would then come across home when Kendall Ewell struck out but reached first on an error. Lastly, Christian Castaneda would come up and hit a single to third which scored Ewell and took the lead for the Jackalopes ten to nine.

The Vibes would go on to tie the game up in the next half inning with a bases loaded walk. With the game tied in the bottom of the seventh, Vibes short stop Garrett Kueber would hit a single to left field, scoring two runs and taking the lead 12-10.

The Jackalopes would battle back in the top of the eighth when Justin Johnson hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Evan Scavotto but it would prove not enough as the Vibes would go on to win 12-11.

The Jackalopes continue their series against the Rocky Mountain Vibes today with the first pitch at 6:35pm MDT. All Jackalopes home and away games can be viewed on Flo Baseball. The Jackalopes return home on June 24 to kick off a two-week home stand. First up will be the Idaho Falls Chukars for a six-game series from June 24 to June 29 and then the Northern Colorado Owlz will come to town for a six-game series from July 1 to July 6. The Jackalopes will have their first fireworks night of the season on July 4 following the game against the Northern Colorado Owlz. All tickets and promotions and be found at GJJackalopes.com.







