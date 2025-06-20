Chuks Drop Fourth in a Row

June 20, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







Idaho Falls, Idaho - The Chukars (17-9) and The Ogden Raptors (14-13) met for the third game of a six game series at Melaleuca Field 2,579 fans on Hero and Princess Night in Idaho Falls. The Chuks fell behind big early and never really found themselves in position to make a comeback as they fell 13-5.

Chukars starting pitcher Garrett Van Deventer battled in the first inning giving up six runs while striking out a batter as he took the loss dropping his record to 2-3.

Offensively for Idaho Falls Gabe Vasquez had a solid evening going 1-2 as he recorded his third home run of the season with a towering blast to right centerfield. Thomas McCaffrey also posted a 1-3 night with an RBI catching out of the 8 spot in the order.

The Raptors went up 6-0 after the first and would carry a 9-0 lead past the halfway point as the Chukars finally managed to scratch across a pair in the bottom of the fifth to make it 9-2.

Ogden added two runs in the 6th and one more in the seventh as they led 12-2 at the seventh inning stretch. The Chuks best inning of offense was the bottom of the seventh where they scored 3 runs to make it a seven run deficit.

The visitors added a lone tally in the ninth as they would take game three by a comfortable 13-5 final score.

The Chukars and Raptors meet again at 7:05 on Friday for Pride Night at the Luc with no expected starter for Idaho Falls.







