Chuks Drop Series Opener to Ogden

June 18, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls, Idaho - The Chukars (17-7) and The Ogden Raptors (12-13) met for the first game of a six game series at Memorial Stadium to renew one of the oldest rivalries in the Pioneer League in front of 1,258 fans on No Alcohol Night in Idaho Falls. The Chuks grabbed an early lead but it was all Ogden for the rest of the contest as they cruised to a 10-2 win.

Chukars starting pitcher Connor Harrison battled for five innings allowing six runs off 12 hits as he took the loss to drop his record to 3-2 this year.

Offensively Johnny Pappas finished with a run scored and three walks and Simon Baumgradt posted a 1-4 evening with one of two RBI hits for Idaho Falls, the other being Tyler Wyatt's RBI double.

The Chuks went up 1-0 after the first three innings but Ogden's bats heated up in the middle innings scoring four in the fourth, two in the fifth and a run in both of the sixth and seventh innings.

Idaho Falls added a lone tally in the 6th before Ogden grabbed two more in the top of the ninth to put the game away before closer Nik Cardinal set down IF in order to end it by a final of 10-2.

The Chukars and Raptors meet again at 7:05 on Wednesday at the Luc with Nathan Hemmerling expected to start for Idaho Falls.







