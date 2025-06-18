Klemp Drives in 3 in PaddleHeads Win Tuesday

MISSOULA, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads continued its homestand on Tuesday night playing host to the Billings Mustangs. These teams would open the 2025 season in a series at Dehler Park prior to game 1 at Allegiance Field. The PaddleHeads would once again turn to Mike Peterson to open the series in the way he did back on Opening Night. Things had gotten off to a slow start in 2025 for the reigning league pitcher of the year going into this outing.

Billings also had the upper hand when these teams last met with Peterson on the mound. The Washington native would take a big step in the other direction on this night however in a great showing. His battery mate also did a lot to support this effort.

A 4-run rally in the bottom of the first brought Missoula to the lead from the jump in game 1.

Peterson would do well to protect this lead throughout his start. The Western Oregon product would not allow a run until the 6th inning. Nich Klemp would also provide plenty of punch for the offense knocking in a game high 3 runs. The PaddleHeads would never relinquish the lead as a result in a 7-3 win over Billings.

The PaddleHeads bats would get going in the bottom of the 1st with a 2-out rally. Adam Fogel would bring the first run of the inning home on a double to right center field. Colin Gordon would follow that up with a double of his own to bring home Fogel. Klemp would then end this 2-out flurry hitting a 2-run blast to give the PaddleHeads a 4-0 lead. Fogel would finish 3-for-4 in his at-bats. Gordon would also reach base 3 times finishing 1-for-2.

Peterson would make sure this lead would stand up for Missoula through 6 solid innings of work. The former Boise hawk would allow 2 runs in those frames while striking out 8 batters. His ability to keep hitters guessing was apparent throughout the night as 4 Mustangs hitters would strike out looking in the outing. Peterson would walk off the mound after the 6th with his team leading 4-2. Klemp would play a role in providing some insurance down the stretch.

Another big 2-out at-bat would provide some offensive punch in the bottom of the 7th from Klemp. The former Portland Pilot would send a line drive to right field to bring home a run to give Missoula a 4-run lead at 6-2. Billings would never be able to cut into the deficit in the late

innings to preserve the win for Missoula. Klemp would finish 3-for-4 in his at-bats to go along with his 3 RBIs.

A few results around the Pioneer League would also go Missoula's way on Tuesday night. Idaho Falls, and Rocky Mountain both entered the night ÃÂ½ game ahead of Missoula in the 1st half standings. Both would lose their respective games in league action. These losses combined with the win for the PaddleHeads would move them into 1st place in the Pioneer League Standings by themselves.

Missoula (18-7) now will look to keep momentum rolling in this long stretch of games opposite the Billings Mustangs (11-14). The PaddleHeads will turn to Dawson Day Wednesday fresh off a pair of fantastic outings on the mound. Day also was at his best in his last start against the Mustangs on the road in the first week of the season. First pitch of game 2 of this series Wednesday is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Come out for a 'Woof Wednesday' at the ballpark or listen live on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







