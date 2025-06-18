Mustangs Drop Series Opener in Missoula

June 18, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

The Billings Mustangs (11-14) were stymied by Michael Peterson and the Missoula PaddleHeads (18-7) as they dropped the series opener in Missoula 7-3 on Tuesday night at Allegiance Field.

Peterson held the Mustangs to just two runs in six innings as Billings failed to overcome a four-run first inning by Missoula.

Hudson Boncal walked Colby Wilkerson to lead off the bottom of the first and after retiring the next two hitters, the PaddleHeads responded with three straight two-out, RBI hits, including a two-run homer by Nich Klemp.

Shane Spencer took over on the mound in the second inning and tossed 6.1 innings of three-run ball to keep the Mustangs in it.

Billings scored a pair of runs in the sixth on an RBI double by Cameron Bowen and RBI single by Zane Denton to cut the score to 4-2 at the time.

Missoula then responded with a run in each of the next three innings.

The Mustangs scored their third run on a solo homerun by Jack O'Dowd to lead off the eighth inning, but that was all they could muster in the first of twelve straight games against the PaddleHeads.

Peterson (2-2) earned the win while Boncal (1-2) suffered the loss.

The two teams square off again on Wednesday night when Arturo Alvarez (0-0) takes the bump for the Mustangs against Dawson Day (3-0) of the PaddleHeads. First pitch is scheduled at 7:15 PM MT.

