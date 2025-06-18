Jackalopes Take Opener from First-Place Rocky Mountain

The Jackalopes faced off against the first-place Rocky Mountain Vibes on Tuesday in the first of a six-game series, winning eleven to five.

Jackalopes pitcher Riley Egloff got the start and the win, going six innings and allowing one run on eight hits, striking out six. He moves to two and two on the season.

The Jackalopes got the scoring started in the top half of the fourth inning when first baseman Christian Castaneda reached base on a fielder's choice, scoring Zeb Roos. Kendall Foster would keep the scoring going with a single to right field which scored Spence Coffman.

Later on in the sixth, Christian Castaneda would come back to the plate and hit a single to left, scoring Coffman and bringing the score to five to zero at the end of the top of the sixth.

The Vibes would battle back in the bottom half of the sixth with a single by catcher Christian Pregent, scoring William Butcher and giving Egloff his only run on the night. The Jackalopes would respond the next half inning with a double by Spence Coffman, followed by a single by catcher and former Vibe Mason Minzey, scoring two and bringing the score to eight to one.

The Vibes would go on to take off two runs from their deficit in the bottom of the seventh, first with a single from leadoff hitter Carter Booth. Booth would then get game picked-off at first by pitcher Brock Gillis and a pickle would ensue which ended in Tristin Garcia scoring for the Vibes.

With the score at eight to three in the ninth, the Jackalopes would tack on three more runs in the top half off Vibes pitcher Nick Pazos, extending the lead to eleven to three going into the bottom of the ninth.

The Vibes wouldn't go down easy, scoring two runs in the bottom half of the last frame off Jackalopes pitcher Albert Bobadilla, but it wouldn't be enough and Bobadilla would go on to finish out the game.

The Jackalopes continue their series against the Rocky Mountain Vibes today with the first pitch at 11:35am MDT. All Jackalopes home and away games can be viewed on Flo Baseball.

The Jackalopes return home on June 24 to kick off a two-week home stand. First up will be the Idaho Falls Chukars for a six-game series from June 24 to June 29 and then the Northern Colorado Owlz will come to town for a six-game series from July 1 to July 6. The Jackalopes will have their first fireworks night of the season on July 4 following the game against the Northern Colorado Owlz. All tickets and promotions and be found at GJJackalopes.com.







