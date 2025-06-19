Chuks Lose Third Straight

June 19, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls, Idaho - The Chukars (17-8) and The Ogden Raptors (13-13) met for the second game of a six game series at Melaleuca Field 2,181 fans on Shelly-Firth Night in Idaho Falls. The Chuks grabbed a commanding lead but surrendered 8 unanswered runs in the final three innings as the Raptors stole a 9-6 win.

Chukars starting pitcher Nathan Hemmerling tossed a six inning gem allowing just one earned run off 6 hits while striking out four.

Hemmerling was in line for the win with a 5-1 lead but the bullpen couldn't hang on as he took a no decision.

Offensively Garret Ostrander was the pick of the bunch going 3-4 with a double, a pair of singles and a clutch late inning RBI. Chase Hanson and Johnny Pappas also had solid evenings each with two-hit games.

The Chuks went up 5-0 after the first three innings highlighted by German superstar Simon Baumgardt's grand slam to right centerfield essentially knocking the Raptors starter out of the game.

Ogden grabbed a lone run in the fourth as Hemmerling managed to escape a bases loaded jam with minimal damage.

The usually stout Idaho Falls bullpen had a night to forget as Ogden hammered the Chuks relievers for eight runs in the final three innings.

Ostrander tied the game up at 6-6 in bottom of the eighth but a three run top of the ninth with a pair of unearned runs put the Raptors up three before ace closer Nik Cardinal slammed the door to secure the 9-6 win for Ogden.

The Chukars and Raptors meet again at 7:05 on Thursday at the Luc with Garrett Van Deventer expected to start for Idaho Falls.







