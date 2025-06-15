PaddleHeads Claim Series Win over Voyagers

MISSOULA, MT - The Great Falls Voyagers would put a pair of threatening innings together in the first 2 frames in Sunday's series finale opposite the Missoula PaddleHeads. Great Falls would load the bases in both innings looking to jump to the lead in the rubber match of this 3 game series. Both of these opportunities would be squandered by the Voyagers in the opening 2 innings however as Brendan Beard would get out of a pair of early inning jams. This would prove to set the tone for the rest of their afternoon offensively. On the flipside, Missoula would cash in on their offensive chances.

The PaddleHeads would get 5 runs on the board in the first 4 innings thanks to a pair of clutch swings with 2-outs. These types of swings would prove to be illusive for Great Falls as the Voyagers would strand 11 runners on the bases throughout the course of the game Sunday.

Missoula's offense would collectively have a nice afternoon throughout, tallying 16 hits as a team with each of the first 5 hitters in the order recording 2 hits or more. The end result would be a 10-3 victory over the Voyagers on a sun splashed Father's Day at Allegiance Field.

Missoula would jump to the lead in the bottom of the 2nd inning thanks to a great at-bat with 2-outs. Colby Wilkerson would stride to the plate with the bases loaded. The 2nd baseman would work the count full fouling off numerous pitches in the battle. Eventually, the former Tar Heel got a pitch to drive and knocked a double off the left field wall to clear the bases giving Missoula a 3-0 advantage. Wilkerson would finish the day 2-for-5. Another clutch swing would do more damage a few innings later.

Consecutive singles from Henry Strmecki, and Kamron Willman would set up the PaddleHeads in the bottom of the 4th. Later with 2-outs, Mike Rosario would knock them both home on a double that careemed off the wall in right center field. The ball would leave the bat of the right fielder with an exit velocity of 110 miles per hour. This swing would also give Missoula a 5-0 advantage. Willman enjoyed a productive day from the bottom of the order finishing 3-for-4.

Rosario would knock in a pair of runs and score another, finishing 2-for-5.

Colin Gordon would keep things rolling in the right direction in the bottom of the 5th with a double to right field to give Missoula a 6-2 lead. Gordon would record a pair of doubles in the

win finishing 3-for-5 overall. Great Falls would have one last chance to get back in the game in the top of the 7th mounting a threat.

An RBI double from Luis Moreno would cut the PaddleHeads advantage to 6-3 in the top of the 7th. After an error loaded the bases, Great Falls would bring the lead run to the plate. Cale Mathison would then put the fire out in the scenario, inducing a double play in the frame to get out of the jam. The PaddleHeads offense would then put things away in the next 2 innings that followed.

Willman knocked home a pair of runs in the bottom of the 7th hitting a triple to right field to give the PaddleHeads a 5-run cushion at 8-3. It would be yet another positive result for the PaddleHeads with 2-outs as this continued to be a trend throughout the day. 7 PaddleHeads runs would come home with 2-outs in the game. The reigning Pioneer League MVP would then put a bow on the offensive output for Missoula to wind out the scoring.

Adam Fogel homered for the 2nd time in as many games in the bottom of the 8th inning hitting a towering shot to left field to bring home Rosario. This gave the PaddleHeads a 7-run cushion going into the top of the 9th inning. Fogel has now tallied 11 home runs on the season which is tied for 2nd in the Pioneer League overall. Fogel would finish 2-for-5 in his at-bats Sunday.

The PaddleHeads (17-7) will enjoy an off day on Monday after winning this weekend Series opposite the Voyagers. Missoula will then turn their attention to a familiar opponent playing host to the Billings Mustangs (11-13) to continue the home stand on Tuesday night at Allegiance Field. This will be the second time these teams have met for a 6-game series this season, also doing so in action at Dehler Park in the first week of the regular season. First pitch of game 1 on Tuesday night is set for 7:15 p.m.







