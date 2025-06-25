Quick Storm Postpones Series Opener

June 25, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

The Billings Mustangs and Missoula PaddleHeads were unable to finish what they started on Tuesday night at Dehler Park as Mother Nature forced a postponement of their series opener.

The game started with both pitchers facing the minimum in the first, including Shane Spencer picking off Mike Rosario on first to end the opening half.

The second inning started with two more quick outs for Spencer before a four pitch walk to Kamron Willman. That was all that was in store for Tuesday as lightning forced a delay and then heavy rain quickly caused a postponement.

The two teams will pick up where they left off on Wednesday night starting at 5 PM MT. That game will then be followed by a seven-inning contest for the regularly scheduled Wednesday game.







