Mustangs Win Pitchers' Duel to Even Series

June 21, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







After combining to score twenty seven runs on Thursday night, the Billings Mustangs (13-15) held on to win a 2-1 pitchers' duel over the Missoula PaddleHeads (19-9) on Friday at Allegiance Field.

On a cold, overcast night, Justin Fuson outdueled Ryan Wentz in a fast moving game that took just two hours and three minutes to complete.

The Mustangs scored both of their runs in the first inning as Cameron Bowen smacked the second pitch of the ballgame out to left center for a leadoff homerun and Jack O'Dowd hit a solo shot of his own a few batters later.

The PaddleHeads scored their lone run in the fifth inning with a two-out rally that culminated with an RBI single by Mike Rosario.

That was the lone blemish against Fuson (3-0) who tossed seven innings of one-run ball for his second quality start of the year. Wentz (2-3) went all nine innings for the PaddleHeads, but picked up the tough-luck loss.

Hudson Boncal pitched a scoreless eighth inning in relief and Cole Chimenti picked up his second save with a scoreless ninth as he got Alec Sanchez to hit into a 4-6-3 double play to end the game. The two teams combined to turn six double plays in the ballgame.

The Mustangs and PaddleHeads battle again on Saturday with the series even at two. Daniel Foster (2-0) takes the hill for the Mustangs against Matthew Sox (3-0) of the PaddleHeads. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 PM MT.

Tune in to every Mustangs game all season long on their flagship station, ESPN Billings.







