Chuks Snap Skid Behind Solid Hitting Performance

June 21, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls, Idaho - The Chukars (18-9) and The Ogden Raptors (14-14) met for the fourth game of a six game series at Melaleuca Field 1,911 fans on Pride Night in Idaho Falls. The Chuks trailed early but managed to rally in the middle innings to take the lead and march to a 10-6 win.

Chukars starting pitcher Gary Grosjean tossed six solid innings allowing six runs while striking out six Raptors on the way to earning the win to move his record to still a perfect 6-0.

Offensively for Idaho Falls Benjamin Rosengard shined brightest offensively going 4-5 with a double as he shot his average back above .500. The Israeli national team member is still in first place in batting average in the Pioneer League.

The Raptors went up 3-0 after the top of the second inning before Idaho Falls managed to counter punch with a four spot in the home half of the same frame highlighted by Jacob Shanks towering two-run blast as the good guys carried a 4-3 lead into the third inning.

After the fifth inning Idaho Falls led 6-4 and would extend the lead with a two RBI double in the home half of the 6th off the bat of power hitting first baseman Trevor Rogers to make it 8-4 Chuks.

The two teams each scored a pair of runs in the seventh inning as the Chuks would carry a 10-6 lead into the final two innings of play.

Nicolo Pinazzi tossed a scoreless pair in the eighth and ninth innings as he would seal the deal for Idaho Falls to snap the four game skid.

The Chukars and Raptors meet again at 7:05 on Saturday for Ammon Little League Night at the Luc with starter Jorge Romero making his pro debut for Idaho Falls.







