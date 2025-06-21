Wentz Tosses Complete Game in Losing Effort Friday

MISSOULA, MT - The Billings Mustangs would jump out quickly offensively in the top of the 1st inning in game 4 of this series with the Missoula PaddleHeads. The Mustangs would take the lead 2 pitches into the ballgame in the top of the 1st inning thanks to a lead off solo home run.

Another swing would also do damage for the Mustangs a few batters later to expand the lead.

To say this would not be a precursor to what would take place against PaddleHeads starter Ryan Wentz would be an understatement.

The jolt of offense in the top of the 1st would be the only semblance of offense Billings would be able to manage against Wentz throughout the ballgame. Wentz walked off the mound in the top of the 9th finishing a complete game gem with a strikeout to end a fabulous night on the mound.

The Southern California native became the first PaddleHeads starting pitcher to toss a complete game in the process since Kevin Hillton in 2021. Despite this fabulous effort it would not be enough for Missoula to find the win column as Billings' pitching staff refused to budge throughout in a 2-1 win for the Mustangs.

Cameron Bowen kicked things off with a lead off home run in the top of the 1st inning to bring the Mustangs to the lead immediately. Later with 2-outs in the frame, Jack O'Dowd hit his 2nd home run in as many games to give the Mustangs a 2-0 advantage. Bowen was the only Mustangs to finish with 2 hits in the contest finishing 2-for-4. O'Dowd would wrap things up 1-for-4. Wentz would be simply sensational the rest of the way after the top of the 1st.

The former Boise Hawk would toss 72 of his 101 total pitches for strikes over 9 fantastic innings allowing just 4 hits. Wentz was also able to effectively induce ground balls in the outing as the PaddleHeads defense turned 4 double plays throughout the course of the contest. Wentz would walk just 1 batter on the night while striking out 10. Despite this sensational effort, Billings would make the early lead stand up all the way to the finish line.

Justin Fuson did his part for the Mustangs through 7 innings on the mound to earn his 2nd win against Missoula this season. The former Ogden Raptor allowed 1 run over 7 innings of work on 6 hits while striking out 5. The bullpen would then finish the job over the final 2 frames.

Missoula's offense only found success against Fuson in the bottom of the 5th inning bringing their only run home. An RBI single from Mike Rosario with 2-outs would score Kamron Willman in the inning to make the score 2-1. Rosario would be thrown out at 2nd base however in an attempt to advance in the same sequence. This would also prove to be the last scoring chance for the PaddleHeads as Missoula would only manage to have 3 runners reach base the rest of the way.

Hudson Boncal, and Cole Chimenti would take the Mustangs home in the final 2 frames after the departure of Fuson in a pair of scoreless innings. Chimenti would earn his 2nd save of the season for his efforts in the 9th inning allowing just one man to reach base.

Colin Gordon provided one of the lone sparks of success for the Missoula offense in the loss finishing 3-for-4 in his at-bats Friday night. Gordon would lead off the bottom of the 9th with his 3rd hit of the evening to give Missoula hope. A double play would end the threat 2 batters later however allowing Billings to even the series at 2 games apiece.

The PaddleHeads (19-9) will look to bounce back from a tough loss Friday in Saturday night's game 5 opposite the Mustangs (13-15). Missoula also will be hosting Zootown Festival Night with the team wearing special Zootown music themed jerseys that will be auctioned off. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Catch the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M. if you cannot be there in person.







