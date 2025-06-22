Mustangs Drop Game and HR Derby in Missoula

June 22, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







The Billings Mustangs (13-16) fell behind early and could not recover against the Missoula PaddleHeads (20-9) in a 12-3 loss before dropping the Homerun Derby on Saturday night at Allegiance Field.

The PaddleHeads scored first with three runs in the opening inning, including a two-run homer by Colin Gordon. They then managed to chase Mustangs starter Daniel Foster in the second inning as they added five more runs on six hits in the second to open an 8-0 lead.

The Mustangs got on the board with three in the third on an RBI single by Jack O'Dowd and a two-run knock by Patrick Mills, but the PaddleHeads answered right back with three of their own to make it 11-3.

A solo homerun by Taylor Smith in the fourth inning gave Missoula a 12-3 advantage and that was all of the scoring in the ballgame as the PaddleHeads took a 3-2 series lead.

Matthew Sox (4-0) picked up the win as Foster (2-1) suffered the loss.

In the postgame Homerun Derby, Jack O'Dowd and Alec Sanchez tied in the first round with five apiece before Sanchez won the three swing tiebreaker with a homer on his third swing.

A.J. Shaver defeated Roberto Pena in his head-to-head matchup 5-0 to force a Last Blast tiebreaker between Shaver and Sanchez to determine the winner.

Shaver hit first as the road player, but was unable to launch any of his three swings out of the yard. Sanchez took all three swings to send the crowd home happy as he launched his third chance deep into the night sky over the right field wall to give his team the win. Missoula improves to 1-0 in the Homerun Derby while the Mustangs fall to 1-1.

The Mustangs and PaddleHeads wrap up the series in Missoula on Sunday afternoon as Julian Garcia (0-1) gets the start for the Mustangs against Brendan Beard (0-0) of the PaddleHeads. First pitch is scheduled for 2:15 PM MT.

Tune in to every Mustangs game all season long on their flagship station, ESPN Billings.







Pioneer League Stories from June 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.