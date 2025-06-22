PaddleHeads' Bats Bounce Back in 12-3 Win Saturday

MISSOULA, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads surely were in search of a bounceback performance Saturday night opposite the Billings Mustangs. Missoula would only manage to see one run cross the plate in a loss Friday that also featured a complete game for PaddleHeads starter Ryan Wentz. Matthew Sox would take the ball at Allegiance Field also looking to follow up the effort from Wentz the night prior. Outside of one stretch of 4 batters, Sox would do so in his innings on the mound. The PaddleHeads offense also would have a much better night Saturday racing to the lead immediately.

The offense would jump out quickly for Missoula scoring 8 runs in the first 2 innings of the contest. The offense would keep on coming in the innings that would follow in the early going as the PaddleHeads would plate runs in each of the first 4 frames. This would prove to be plenty for Sox and the PaddleHeads staff as Missoula cruised to a comfortable 12-3 win over Billings in the penultimate game of this homestand.

A 3-run first inning for Missoula got things going in the right direction out the gates. Adam Fogel would bring home the first run of the night with a sacrifice fly to right field. With 2-outs, Colin Gordon would come through with a 2-run home run over the right field wall to make the score 3-0. The 2nd baseman knocked in 3 runs in the game finishing 2-for-5.A push in the bottom of the second inning would see the lead grow much larger.

The PaddleHeads would push 5 runs across in the bottom of the 2nd on 6 hits in the frame. An RBI triple from Kamron Willman scored the first run of the inning to ignite this push. Colby Wilkerson, and Roberto Pena would follow with a single, and double to knock home 2 more runs. A pair of singles from Alec Sanchez, and Gordon would bring home the final 2 of the frame allowing Missoula to jump to an 8-0 advantage. Home run power would then get the PaddleHeads into double digits in the innings that followed.

Billings found its only offensive success in the top of the 3rd plating 3 runs with 4 consecutive men reaching base. Jack O'Dowd brought home the 1st Mustangs run with a single in the frame. Patrick Mills would then later bring home a pair in the inning to cut the lead to 8-3. This would be the final time Billings would cut into the deficit.

Missoula ensured that the Mustangs would have no thoughts of a comeback in the bottom of the 3rd getting the lead right back to 8. Fogel would do so with one swing of the bat hitting a 3-run homer in the frame to make the score 11-3. Taylor Smith would follow in the next half inning with a solo home run of his own to give Missoula a 9-run advantage.

Fogel knocked in 4 runs in the win finishing 1-for-3. Smith would finish 2-for-4 in his plate appearances. The pitching staff would then ensure it would be smooth sailing after the offensive fireworks in the early innings.

Sox earned his 4th win of the season in 5 starts Saturday tossing 5 innings. Sox would allow 3 runs in those frames while striking out 8 batters. Sox has struck out 7 or more for the PaddleHeads in 3 straight outings. The 4 wins on the mound for the right hander is also good for 2nd in the Pioneer League.

Reece Fields would also turn in a nice effort out of the PaddleHeads bullpen to take some of the heavy lifting off other relievers. The 2nd year PaddleHead would toss 3 shutout innings allowing 2 hits while striking out 3 in the outing. Julian Hernandez would also toss a scoreless 9th inning to ensure the PaddleHeads cruised to a win.

Missoula (20-9) will now look to finish this homestand with a win Sunday to claim a win in this 6-game slate with the Mustangs (13-16). A matinee affair at Allegiance Field will get underway with a 2:15 p.m. first pitch. Be a part of 'Kids Free Sunday' at the ballpark or tune in live on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







