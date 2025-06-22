Late Home Run Leads to Series Loss in Missoula

June 22, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







A late homerun spoiled a chance at a series split for the Billings Mustangs (13-17) against the Missoula PaddleHeads (21-9) as they fell 8-6 on Sunday afternoon at Allegiance Field.

The Mustangs scored first with a run in the second inning on a sacrifice fly by Evan Berkey after Colby Seltzer singled to start the inning and advanced to third on a Patrick Mills double.

The PaddleHeads tied the game in the bottom of two with an unearned run. Adam Fogel singled and then scored from first after a hit by Kamron Willman hit off the pitcher Julian Garcia, whose ensuing throw ended up down the right field line.

The Mustangs took the lead back with a three-run third inning. Jack O'Dowd, who drove in at least one run in all six games of the series, hit an RBI double to put the Mustangs ahead and then Mills drove in two more with his second double of the game to make it 4-1.

Missoula was gifted the lead in the fourth after an error by center fielder A.J. Shaver led to three unearned runs as part of a four run inning to put Missoula in front 5-4.

The Mustangs were not done yet, however, as O'Dowd tied the game at five in the top of the seventh with his second RBI knock. Billings then took the lead two batters later as Mills drove in his third run of the ballgame with an RBI single off of lefty Jake Dixon, who entered the game to face the left handed first baseman.

Garcia started the seventh inning on the mound for the Mustangs with a pitch count already over a hundred and after a lead off single by Colby Wilkerson, he retired the next two hitters. A two-out hit for Adam Fogel followed to put runners on first and second and knock Garcia out of the game after 116 pitches. Thomas Wilhite came on in relief and was greeted by a three-run homer on the very first pitch he threw to Kamron Willman, putting Missoula ahead 8-6.

The Mustangs were set down in order in the eighth as Zac Lampton struck out the side and saw a leadoff walk in the ninth inning wiped away on a game ending 5-4-3 double play against PaddleHeads closer Arman Sabouri.

Dixon (1-0) picked up the win for Missoula as Garcia (0-2) suffered the loss and Sabouri (5) earned the save.

After an off day on Monday, the two teams will pick up their season series at Dehler Park to begin a six-game homestand for the Mustangs.

Shane Spencer (1-1) is expected to start for the Mustangs against Michael Peterson (2-2) of the PaddleHeads. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM MT.

Tune in to every Mustangs game all season long on their flagship station, ESPN Billings.







Pioneer League Stories from June 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.