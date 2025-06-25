Chuks Hammer Jackalopes for 22 Runs to Take Series Opener

Grand Junction, CO - The Chukars (20-10) and The Grand Junction Jackalopes (12-18) met for the opening game of a seven game series at Suplizio Field on a steamy evening in Western Colorado. The Chuks trailed after three innings but a 10 run top of the fifth was the difference maker as the Chuks won 22-14.

Chukars starting pitcher Connor Harrison battled for six innings allowing six earned runs while striking out five Lopes on the way to earning the win to move his record to 4-2.

Offensively for Idaho Falls Benjamin Rosengard had an impressive 1-2 night (hear me out) with 5 walks and a two-run homer as he remains the PBL batting average king. Ostrander, Wyatt and Vasquez all finished with multi-RBI lines as each man also ended the evening just a triple shy of the cycle.

The Chukars homered six times in the game with Rosengard, Rogers, Wyatt, Vasquez,Ostrander and Rogers again launching long balls as the team's season total sits at 57 in total good enough for the top spot in the PBL.

The Lopes went up 7-5 after the first three innings but a combined 13 runs from the Chuks in innings four, five and six gave them a wide berth to work with as the good guys led 18-7 with three innings to play.

GJ made things interesting with a seven-run bottom of the seventh but a three spot from IF in the visiting half of the eighth inning would restore the Chuks to a seven run advantage at 22-14.

Luke Hempel tossed a scoreless 2.1 IP with a couple of punchouts mixed in to seal the deal via a 21-14 final for Idaho Falls.

The Chukars and Lopes meet again at 6:35 on Wednesday with Nathan Hemmerling expected to start for Idaho Falls.







