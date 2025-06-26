Humpback Chubs Dropped by the Falls

June 26, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

The Idaho Falls Chukars defeated the Grand Junction Humpback Chubs 14-4 on Wednesday night, their second loss under the alternate identity.

Albert Bobadilla made his first professional start and worked a clean top of the first, followed by an immediate lead, thanks to an RBI single by Spence Coffman that scored a leadoff double from Alex Pimentel.

Much like the first game of the series, the Chubs lost the initial first inning lead immediately in the top of the second, after Bobadilla gave up a six-run rally and the lead that never came back for Grand Junction.

The Chukars scored all 14 of their runs from the second to the fifth inning, cracking four homers to total ten on the series so far. Eleven of those runs were off of Bobadilla, who only lasted 2.1 innings on the mound before Aydan Alger relieved him and gave up the final three runs the Chukars scored on the night.

Chukars starter Gary Grosjean, in his third start against Grand Junction, allowed the first run of the game, and after that only one more inning of scoring in the bottom of the fourth, when Kendall Foster went deep to dead center for a two-run homer that was a part of a three-run inning to get the Jackalopes their fourth and final run.

The final four relievers for the Chubs were perfect - Alec Rodriguez, Tyler Curtis, Brock Gillis, and Reese Miller each threw a scoreless frame down the final stretch of the game, only allowing five hits in the final four offensive innings for Idaho Falls.

Despite the bullpen help, the run support never came for the Chubs.

Grosjean (7-0) went seven innings, striking out eight Chubs and securing his league-leading seventh win of his perfect season thus far. Albert Bobadilla records his first professional loss, falling to 0-1.

The Chukars took their seventh-straight win over Grand Junction in 2025, now ahead in the new series 2-0 heading into the middle game tomorrow, which kicks off at 6:35 PM MT.

