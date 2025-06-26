Mustangs Drop a Pair to PaddleHeads

June 26, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







The Billings Mustangs could not manage any offense in a 10-0 game one loss and then fell 8-7 in a knockout round in game two as they dropped both ends of a doubleheader to the Missoula PaddleHeads (23-9) on Wednesday night at Dehler Park.

Game one was a continuation of Tuesday night?s game that was suspended with two outs in the top of the second and a runner at first. Shane Spencer started the game for the Mustangs on Tuesday, but was replaced on the mound to start Wednesday night. Hollis Fanning opened the resumption and was greeted with four straight hits to give the PaddleHeads a 4-0 lead. One of the runs was charged to Spencer.

The PaddleHeads would go on to add more offense throughout the game, but the Mustangs could not get anything going against Michael Peterson, who tossed 7.1 scoreless innings.

There were some positives in game one, including a pair of hits by Justin Williams in his professional debut and that there were no errors committed in the game.

Peterson (3-2) earned the win while Spencer (1-2) suffered the loss.

In game two, the PaddleHeads once again opened a 4-0 lead in the second, this time on a grand slam by Taylor Smith.

The Mustangs got a run across in the third, but the PaddleHeads added two more in the top of the fifth to take a 6-1 lead.

Billings then saw their offense break through with a five run fifth, including a game tying, pinch hit three-run homer by Patrick Mills.

Missoula wasted no time climbing back in front as Smith launched his second homerun of the game to lead off the sixth and make it 7-6 PaddleHeads.

It would take some sloppy defense to help the Mustangs tie things up in the seventh. Bodee Wright, making his first professional start as a position player, hit a leadoff double and then scored on a bunt single by Cameron Bowen as the throw ended up down the first base line.

The Mustangs could not manage to bring the winning run home and the game went to a knockout round. Adam Fogel got revenge after falling to A.J. Shaver a week prior in the KO stage. Fogel defeated Shaver 2-1 to give the PaddleHeads the doubleheader sweep.

The Mustangs will look to snap a four-game skid on Thursday night when they send E.J. Johnson (1-0) to the hill against Nick Parker (1-0) of the PaddleHeads.







Pioneer League Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.