PaddleHeads Sweep Double Header with Mustangs Wednesday

June 26, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

BILLINGS, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads and the Billings Mustangs would play in a double header without a hitch on Wednesday evening after Tuesday's scheduled contest was suspended in the top of the 2nd inning. Game 1 would be played through 9 innings with Game 2 being a 7 inning affair. With over 14 innings of baseball on the docket at Dehler Park, both teams would be looking for a quick start out the gates. In Game 1 that would be the case for Missoula. Game 2 would start quickly as well for the visitors but this would prove to be a much tighter finish in the end.

The PaddleHeads would score 6 runs in the first 2 innings after resuming play to lead by that margin in Game 1. That would prove to be plenty for starter Mike Peterson who would return to the mound after pitching an inning before play was suspended Tuesday night. The former Hawk would not allow a single run in his outing on his way to his 3rd win of the season. This recipe in Game 1 would lead Missoula to its 2nd shutout win of the season in a 10-0 victory over Billings.

Missoula would hold a 4-run lead through the first 4 innings of Game 2. However, Billings would fight back with a 5-inning rally to tie the game in the 5th with errors playing a role. A defensive miscue would also allow the Mustangs to once again knot things up in the bottom of the 7th inning to send the game to a 'Knockout Round'. Missoula would have the upper hand this time around after falling in a 'Knockout' to these same Mustangs last week to clinch a sweep of the twin bill.

The PaddleHeads would greet the Mustangs immediately with offensive success after the resumption of suspended action with a 4-run rally with 2-outs. Alec Sanchez would jumpstart a huge performance in Game 1 in the inning with an RBI single to kick off the scoring. Carlos Perez, and Colby Wilkerson would then follow with an RBI double, and 2-run single to give Missoula a 4-0 advantage.

Sanchez would enjoy one of his best offensive performances of the season in Game 1 finishing 4-for-5 with 3 RBIs and 3 runs scored. Perez also enjoyed success finishing 3-for-5. Missoula would also find some more offense in the 3rd inning.

Missoula took a 6-0 lead in the top of the 3rd thanks to a pair of extra base hits. Roberto Pena would hit his 17th home run of the season to deliver the first punch in the frame. The league home run leader has hit 7 home runs at Dehler Park so far this season. Nich Klemp would follow with a double of his own to give Missoula a 6-run advantage. Pena would finish 3-for-4 in Game 1 and Klemp was 2-for-5. This early inning push would prove to be plenty for the starter.

Peterson would not budge in what would be a sensational outing for the right hander over 7 '..." innings. Peterson would toss 6 '..." innings Wednesday after pitching 1 inning in the contest Tuesday prior to action being brought to a halt. Peterson would finish with a season hit 9 strikeouts while not allowing a run to earn his 3rd win of the season.

The reigning league pitcher of the year has come into form over his past 2 outings earning wins in consecutive starts. In 13 '..." innings of work, Peterson has allowed just 2 runs while striking out 17 on his way to a pair of wins. A big swing would get Missoula out of the gates quickly in Game 2.

After a quiet top of the 1st, Missoula would load the bases in the 2nd inning on a hit batsman and a pair of singles. Taylor Smith would take advantage, hitting a grand slam to make the score 4-0 in a blink. This was the first grand slam hit by a PaddleHead this season. Smith would finish 2-for-3 in his at-bats with 5 RBIs. Another noteworthy swing from the Texas native would also play a big role.

The PaddleHeads would tack on 2 more runs to expand the lead in the top of the 5th. Mike Rosario would bring the first run home on a double in the frame to make the score 5-1. An RBI groundout from Kamron Willman would then bring home the second run as Missoula expanded its lead to 5. Billings would have an answer to tighten things up significantly however soon after with a rally in the next half inning.

A pair of errors would play a role in Billings setting the table for a rally in the bottom of the 5th. 2 runs would score on a fielder's choice, and sacrifice fly as a result, trimming Missoula's lead to 6-3. With 2-outs in the inning and a pair of runners aboard, Patrick Mills would stride to the plate as a pinch hitter. With 2 strikes in the at-bat, Mills would golf a pitch low in the zone over the right field wall to tie the game at 6 to punctuate a 5-run push. Despite this momentum shift, Smith made sure that the score would not be tied for long.

The PaddleHeads catcher would lead off the 6th with a towering blast to left field to give Missoula the lead back. The solo home run would travel over 470 feet to give Missoula a 7-6 lead. More sloppy defense would once again be a factor down the stretch for the PaddleHeads however in the final frame.

A throwing error would allow the Mustangs to tie the game in the final inning of regulation in Game 2 in the 7th. Missoula would finish with 4 errors in the game. Arman Sabouri would not allow Billings to bring home the winning run however with a pair of strikeouts playing a big role with runners on the bases. This would send the game to a Knockout.

After AJ Shaver burned the PaddleHeads a week ago in a 'Knockout Round' against Missoula at Allegiance Field, things would not work out as well this time around for the Outfielder. Shaver would hit 1 home run in his round Wednesday after launching 10 home runs to clinch a Mustangs win last week. Adam Fogel would have the advantage as a result giving Missoula the victory in Game 2, and sweep of the twin bill.

The victories allowed the PaddleHeads (23-9) to take a one game lead atop the Pioneer League Standing over the Oakland Ballers (22-10) after the dust settled on Wednesday evening. Now Missoula will look to keep their momentum rolling in game 3 of this series with the Mustangs (13-19). First pitch from Dehler Park on Thursday evening is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







