Grosjean Stays Perfect as Chuks Win Big in GJ

June 27, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction, CO - The Chukars (21-10) and The Grand Junction Jackalopes (12-19) met for the second game of a seven game series at Suplizio Field on a Humpback Chub night in the Centennial State. The Chuks trailed after an inning but turned it into a double digit lead by the third frame as they cruised to a 14-4 win.

Chukars starting pitcher Gary Grosjean put on a show in his seven innings of work as the Pioneer League leader in wins punched out eight on the way to improving his record to 7-0 this season.

Offensively for Idaho Falls Spencer Rich showed out in the cleanup spot going 4-5 with a trio of singles, a three run home run, two stolen bases and four runs batted in. Rich leads the team in both homers and swiped bags this season with 10 and 13 respectively.

The Chukars homered four times in the game with McCaffrey, Rich, Hanson, and Shanks all recording four baggers as the team's season total stands at a whooping 60 with Idaho Falls averaging 1.9 home runs per game.

The Lopes went up 1-0 thanks to first inning RBI single Spence Coffman but that was the only time they would enjoy the lead all night as the Chukars splashed out six runs in the 2nd and five more in the third to make it 11-1 with six innings to play.

The two teams would trade three runs a piece in the middle innings as it was 14-4 heading into the final three innings of action and that's the way it would stay as Idaho Falls strolled to the ten-run win.

The Chukars and Lopes meet again at 6:35 on Thursday with Garrett Van Deventer expected to start for Idaho Falls.







