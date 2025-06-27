Mustangs Make It Close, Ultimately Drop Fifth Straight

June 27, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

The Billings Mustangs (13-20) made things interesting late on Thursday night against the Missoula PaddleHeads (24-9), but came up short in the end in a 7-6 loss.

The PaddleHeads scored in each of the first five innings to open up an early 6-0 lead. Another run in the top of the eighth gave Missoula a 7-0 advantage as the Mustangs looked to be in danger of being shut out for the second time in three games.

That all changed in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Mustangs offense came to life and gave the home crowd something to cheer and bark about on ?Bark in the Park Night.?

The inning started with back-to-back walks to Jacob Kline and Jack O'Dowd. Patrick Mills then won a lefty-on-lefty battle with Jake Dixon as he shot an RBI single the other way to get the Mustangs on the board.

It took three different Missoula pitchers to get out of the eighth inning as Billings sent ten to the plate and scored six runs. The inning ended with an out at the plate as Briley Knight tried to score from second on an RBI single by Kline, but was thrown out at the plate.

After Thomas Wilhite pitched a 1-2-3 top of the ninth inning, Arman Sabouri did the same for the PaddleHeads to close out the game and hand the Mustangs their fifth consecutive loss.

Nick Parker (2-0) earned the win with six scoreless innings as E.J. Johnson (1-1) suffered the loss and Sabouri (6) picked up the save.

The Mustangs will look to get back in the win column on Friday night as they send Justin Fuson (3-0) to the mound against Ryan Wentz (2-3). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM MT. Be sure to arrive early as it is Bingo Night at the ballpark, sponsored by Morning Star Senior Living. The first fifty fans get a free Bingo card and remaining cards are $2 each with all proceeds going to MSUB?s Holly 1 Nursing Scholarship Fund.

