Late Inning Offense Leads Missoula Past Billings Friday

June 27, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







BILLINGS, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads and Billings Mustangs hit the midway point in this 6-game series Friday night at Dehler Park. The storylines surrounding the matchup would revolve around starting pitching as Ryan Wentz would once again go up against Justin Fuson of the Mustangs. Both pitchers would allow just 3 earned runs combined in a pitchers duel last week in Missoula. Both hurlers would turn in solid outings once again for their clubs Friday. The Mustangs starter would ensure that Billings would have the slight advantage heading to the late innings. Missoula would have something up their sleeve however in a late inning push.

Both offenses would only find success in one specific inning Friday opposite starters on both sides of the equation. Fuson would have the slight advantage once again for the Mustangs as the California native would only budge in the second inning allowing 2 runs. As a result, a rally from the Mustangs in the 3rd was enough for Billings to hold the lead heading to the final 3 innings of play. Solid work from the PaddleHeads bullpen and 2 clutch RBI hits in the final 2 innings would be the difference as Missoula would battle for a 5-3 win.

After a pair of walks in the top of the 2nd inning, the PaddleHeads would cash in thanks to Nich Klemp. The catcher would lace the first pitch he saw down the right field line to drive home a pair of runs to give Missoula a 2-0 advantage with a triple. This would be the only time Fuson would budge however in what would be a fabulous outing the rest of the way. Missoula would not record another hit till the 8th inning. Klemp would finish the night 2-for-4 at the plate.

The Mustangs would strike back in the bottom of the 3rd to take the lead with a 3-run rally. After a sacrifice fly brought home the first run, Jack O'Dowd would vault the Mustangs to the lead with a 2-run double that would bounce off the wall in left center field to put Billings in front 3-2. This would be the last time either offense would strike until the 8th inning. Fuson would keep the waters calm while on the mound.

The former Ogden Raptor would only allow 1 hit through 7 innings of work while striking out 8 batters. Fuson proved to have the upper hand on Missoula in his 3 starts against the PaddleHeads this season having allowed just 4 runs over 19 innings pitched. After the

departure of the starter however, Missoula would find some clutch swings coming down the stretch.

A pair of runners would reach in the top of the eighth on a walk, and hit a batter. A clutch 2-out double from Roberto Pena would then provide the punch in the frame bringing both runners home to make the score 4-3. A run of insurance would also come home an inning later.

After the departure of the starter Wentz, Reece Fields would take over in the Missoula bullpen and would turn in a sensational effort. The 2nd year PaddleHead would toss 3 '..." scoreless innings allowing 1 hit while striking out 6 batters. The offense would also expand the lead in the top of the 9th.

A single to right field from Carlos Perez brought home the game's final run to give Missoula a 2-run cushion in the 9th inning at 5-3. Missoula would then turn to a familiar man in the pen to finish things off.

After a pair of batters reached in the bottom of the 9th, Zach Lampton would enter the fray from Missoula's bullpen making an appearance for the 3rd consecutive game. Lampton has also appeared in more games (19) than any reliever in the Pioneer League. The southpaw would do his job stranding the tying runs on the bases by striking out Patrick Mills to end the ballgame to put Missoula back in the win column.

The PaddleHeads (24-9) claimed a series win in this 6-game set with the Mustangs (13-21) having won each of the first 4 games of this series. Missoula will now look to make it 7 in a row overall against Billings in Saturday night's contest at Dehler Park. First pitch from the Magic City is set for 6:35 p.m.







