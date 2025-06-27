Mustangs Waste Strong Outing by Fuson in Sixth Straight Loss

June 27, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Justin Fuson pitched his third quality start in his last four games, but the Billings Mustangs (13-21) could not hold on to the lead in a 5-3 loss to the Missoula PaddleHeads (25-9) on Friday night at Dehler Park.

Fuson allowed just one hit over his seven innings of work. Nich Klemp hit a two-run triple down the right field line to score a pair of runs who had walked to start the inning. That was the only damage against the Mustangs right hander as he tied his career high with seven innings and recorded a season high eight strikeouts.

The Mustangs took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the third inning after Bodee Wright got the team on the board with a sacrifice fly and Jack O'Dowd smacked a go-ahead two-run double.

That would be all the offense that the Mustangs could muster, despite loading the bases twice.

The PaddleHeads jumped ahead as they took advantage of a hit batsman and another walk with a two-run double by Roberto Pena off of Tariq Bacon in the eighth inning.

An error, a bloop and a ball lost in the lights loaded the bases for Missoula in the top of the ninth against Cole Chimenti, but the right handed reliever limited the damage to just one run on an RBI single by Carlos Perez to make it 5-3 PaddleHeads.

The Mustangs threatened in the bottom of the ninth with runners at first and second with one out. Zac Lampton, on for his league leading nineteenth appearance, got Tyler Shelnut to fly out to right. O'Dowd was then hit by a pitch to load the bases, but Lampton struck out Patrick Mills to seal the win for the PaddleHeads and hand the Mustangs their sixth consecutive defeat.

Reece Fields (3-1) picked up the win in relief, Bacon (0-1) suffered the loss and Lampton (1) earned the save.

Game Five of this six game homestand for the Mustangs continues on Saturday night as Daniel Foster takes the hill against Matthew Sox of the PaddleHeads. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM MT.

