Idaho Falls vs Ogden and Yuba 7/1-7/6 Series Preview

June 30, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO - The Chuks are back home for their final homestand of the first half to celebrate Independence Day with a couple thousand of our friends at Melaleuca Field.

The Chuks standout of the road trip to Grand Junction was Johnny Pappas who on Sunday went 4-5 and launched a career best three home runs in the series finale in Western Colorado.

On the mound Nathan Hemmerling shined brightest for Idaho Falls tossing a six innings in his start with six strikeouts while allowing just one earned run in his impressive effort as he kept his perfect at 4-0.

The Chukars enter this week with a 24-12 record in third place with a two game gap behind the two playoffs spots held by Missoula and Oakland respectively.

As for the opponents... The Raptors are coming off an emphatic series win at home against NoCo in which they lost just one game against the Owlz. As for the now Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers, the defending champs are also coming off a series win in which they beat fellow playoff hopefuls in the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

You can keep up to date with the Chuks on all Chukars social pages @IFChukars for lineup postings and game score updates. Fans can also tune into every Chukars home game with John Balginy and Ben Pokorny on 980 AM/98.7 FM KSPZ the SportZone or online at 980 The Sports Zone as well as FloBaseball.







