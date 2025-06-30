Idaho Falls Win Fourth Straight Thanks to Power Hitting Start

June 30, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







Grand Junction, CO - The Chukars (23-10) and The Grand Junction Jackalopes (12-21) met for the fourth game of a seven game series at Suplizio Field on a beautiful night for baseball on the Western Slope of the Rockies. Idaho Falls' offense was relentless all night long as they shelled out damage from start to finish and won 16-3.

Chukars starting pitcher Nathan Hemmerling was outstanding in his six innings of work as he struck out six and allowed just two earned runs earning a quality start and the win to move to 4-0 this year.

Offensively for Idaho Falls Spencer Rich was the pick of the bunch going 3-4 with 5 RBI and a homer as he leads the team in both of those categories. Thomas McCaffrey was stout in the nine spot in the order going 4-6 with 3 RBI.

The Chukars homered two times both in the first inning with Baumgardt and Rich blasting off as the team's season total is currently an impressive 68 with Idaho Falls still averaging 2 plus home runs per game.

The Chuks went up 6-0 in the top of the first inning and never looked back as they would add another six spot in the seventh to go along with a couple other run scoring frames as the result was never in doubt with the Chuks taking it 16-3.

The Chukars and Jackalopes meet again for a pair of seven inning games on Saturday with the first contest beginning at 4:05 Mountain Time.







Pioneer League Stories from June 30, 2025

Idaho Falls Win Fourth Straight Thanks to Power Hitting Start - Idaho Falls Chukars

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.