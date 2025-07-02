Identity Crisis Night at Suplizio Field

July 2, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







Tonight, at Suplizio Field, Grand Junction fans will be treated to a truly unique experience. Never in professional baseball has a team played itself, but that is exactly what the Chubs and Jackalopes intend to do tonight! The Colorado Springs Sky Sox will assume the moniker of the Jackalopes for tonight's game to face off against the "upstart" Humpback Chubs. This "Identity Crisis Night" will be as special as it is perplexing, and may perhaps determine the future of professional baseball in Western Colorado...

