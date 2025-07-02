Jackalopes Take Down Sky Sox

The Grand Junction Jackalopes kicked off their six-game series against the newly named Colorado Springs Sky Sox with a dominant 16-3 win on Tuesday night.

Jacks rookie starter Albert Bobadilla came into his second professional start, trying to bounce back from his first last week against the Chukars where he gave up 11 runs in 2.1 innings. Bounce back he did - despite giving up an unearned run in the first and an earned run in the second on a Brett Roberts home steal, he threw three consecutive shutdown frames from the third through the fifth and only faced 11 batters in the process.

Meanwhile, the Jacks offense was giving Bobadilla nonstop run support, taking over the lead with a three-run rally in the first, starting a streak of five straight innings of run production. The most came in the first three innings, with the Jacks scoring 10 of the eventual 11 runs they got off of Sky Sox starter Trey Watson. Alex Pimentel had a standout day, going 4-for-5 with five RBI and three doubles.

Jackalopes manager Frank Gonzales finished out the game with four consecutive innings of bullpen arms, each with one inning pitched, carrying on a scoreless streak for the Sky Sox who didn't score from the third inning to the ninth inning.

Aydan Alger, the final bullpen arm that came in to pitch in the ninth, gave up an RBI double to Christian Hall before getting the next two outs in order right after.

The Jackalopes kick off the month of July with a win, now 15-22 on the season.

Bobadilla received his first professional win, now 1-1 in his first season. Trey Watson falls to 0-3, as his Sky Sox drop their 30th game of 2025 and their first under the new identity.

Green and white will be everywhere on Wednesday night, where the Humpback Chubs will return for the sixth time this season, with game two versus the Sky Sox set for 6:35 PM MT.

