Pen Stumbles in Jackalopes Setback

July 16, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Grand Junction Jackalopes lost the first game of the second half to the Yuba- Sutter High Wheelers in a late-inning 27-run blowout on Tuesday night.

The game started as a pitching duel between Jackalopes lefty Nathan Shinn and High Wheelers lefty Nate Madej. Both Shinn and Madej gave up three runs in the first inning, but followed it up with three straight scoreless frames, keeping the score tied at three.

Shinn was the first to falter in the top of the fifth, giving up a go-ahead two-run blast to Fruita native Cuba Bess. Madej pitched a shutdown inning in the bottom half of the fifth for his final inning on the mound.

The Jackalopes scored their fourth and final run in the bottom of the sixth on a Spence Coffman RBI groundout, but the Jackalopes offense couldn't get it going on the four High Wheelers arms they faced.

The High Wheelers brought a 13-4 lead into the ninth. Christian Castaneda moved from first base to the mound, and began an 18-run rally off of Castaneda, Evan Scavotto, and Preston Shelton. Gio Brusa hit two grand slams in one inning, one off of Castaneda, and one off of Scavotto.

The final score was 31-4, the biggest loss of the 2025 season for the Jackalopes, and the most amount of runs they've allowed in a single game (the second game this season allowing 30 or more runs).

Nathan Shinn (0-1) takes his second professional loss, while Nate Madej (1-0) records his first win of 2025.

The Jackalopes will return to their "Humpback Chubs" alternate identity on Wednesday night at 6:35 PM MT for game two.

The second half of the Pioneer League season kicks off this week as the Jackalopes take on the High Wheelers at home. In the Pioneer League, the two teams that finish the highest in the first half and second half make up the four-team playoffs.







