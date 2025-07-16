Voyagers Hold Lead Throughout in 8-4 Loss
July 16, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)
Missoula PaddleHeads News Release
MISSOULA, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads opened the 2nd half of the Pioneer League regular season on Tuesday night playing host to the Great Falls Voyagers. The second half means a fresh start for teams in the league with a group of 10 teams chasing success in this half to make a run at the playoffs. The Voyagers would get off on the right foot in their first test in a game that they would never trail.
Great Falls would tally runs in the top of the 1st to ensure they would hold the lead throughout.
A 4-run rally in the middle innings would also stretch the lead for the Voyagers to as many as 6-runs. Roberto Pena would keep the PaddleHeads within striking distance hitting a pair of home runs in the contest. The Great Falls pitching staff would do well to limit the rest of the Missoula attack however, ensuring the Voyagers would take home a game 1 win by a final of 8-4.
Frank Podkul would vault the Voyagers to an early lead in the top of the 1st inning with a single to right field to give Great Falls a 1-0 lead. AJ Fritz would bring home a second run in frame on an RBI groundout to give the Voyagers a 2-run cushion early. Podkul would have a productive night finishing 3-for-5. After 2 quiet innings, the Voyagers would stretch their lead out with success in the top of the 4th.
Great Falls would take their largest lead of the ballgame with a 4-run rally in their half of the 4th inning. Jeff Nicol would start the rally off with a double into left center field that brought home a run. Emilio Corona would follow with a 2-run single soon after which made the score 5-0. An RBI groundout would later wind out the scoring in the frame. After 8 batters came to the dish in the inning, Great Falls would lead by a tally of 6-0. Corona knocked in a pair in the win for the Voyagers finishing 3-for-5.
Pena would make sure Missoula would stay in the game in the middle innings hitting a pair of home runs in consecutive frames in the 4th and 5th. The 1st baseman would get the PaddleHeads on the board with a solo home run to right in the 4th. The 2nd year pro would then pull a 2-run blast down the left field line in the next inning which trimmed the lead to 6-3. The
PaddleHeads would not come any closer however on a night the Voyagers staff would have the edge.
Rookie right hander Sam Lavin would earn the win for Great Falls for his outing allowing 3 runs over 5 innings of work while striking out 5. The relief group would also turn in a successful outing in the final 4 innings of the contest allowing just 1 hit in that span to take the game to the finish line. Strikeouts would be a weapon throughout the game with Great Falls finishing with 10 strikeouts as a team in the win.
Pena enjoyed success in a losing effort scoring 3 runs in a 2-for-3 performance. The former Wildcat would bring his home run total Tuesday to 24 which continues to be the top mark in the league. Mike Rosario would also have a strong night finishing 2-for-4. The rest of the offense would only tally 2 hits combined in the game however as the Voyagers would pick up a wire-to-wire win.
The PaddleHeads (33-16) will look for a quick turn in the other direction in game 2 of this series with the Voyagers (15-34) on Wednesday night. First pitch from Allegiance Field will get things rolling at 7:15 p.m. Catch all the action broadcasting live on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.
